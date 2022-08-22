ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail Resorts announce opening dates

By Jeff Gurney
 3 days ago

Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season.   While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released it's opening days for all of its resorts.

Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October according to Vail.   Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on November 11, November 18tha nd December 2nd.

Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:

November 11th:

Vail

Breckenridge

November 23th:

Beaver Creek Resort

Crested Butte

Breckenridge has a new chairlift this season on Peak 8.

