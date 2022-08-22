Read full article on original website
Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!
Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
5 Crazy Texas Airbnbs That Are Less Than 3 Hours Away From West Texas!
Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
These 5 Restaurants In Midland Have The Highest Ratings-Do You Agree?
I was super impressed with Odessa's top 5 highest-rated restaurants list. I decided to tackle Midland, however, I don't get to Midland much so I'm not sure I have tried all of the restaurants on this list of what is considered the best. Let's take a look at Yelp's top 5...
See Evidence of ‘Billy’ The Ghost at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa
Have you met the Barn Door's permanent guest "Billy?" You might if you eat at the Barn Door Restaurant and get seated in the Pecos Depot. The Pecos Depot was just that, a depot in Pecos constructed in the 1800s on the Texas-Pacific Railroad. In 1950, the Pecos Depot was...
Midland County Fair Everything That’s Happening This Weekend
The 13th Annual Midland County Fair, "How The West Was Fun," kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. You can enjoy 376 animals, 34 amusement rides, and 17 great entertainers. The carnival opens today, Thursday, and the rest of the events will begin on Friday. Saturday starts out early...
3 Fun Things For You To Do in Midland This Weekend
Are you looking for something to do on the weekend before Labor Day? Well, we have you covered. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, you have fairs, runs, and parties you can go to this weekend, check it out. The Midland County Fair. This is the 13th year the Midland County...
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!
Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
fortstocktonpioneer.com
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire
Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
Ask Midland Odessa – Wife Tagged Me On Article Titled How To Get Your Man To Up HIs Skills In The Bedroom!
Buzz Question - So my wife has tagged me 2 times in the past 3 months on a couple of articles. Here's the thing though, both articles were on How To Get Your Man To Up His Skills In The Bedroom! Really? Um, is this a Hint for me? AND, this is the way you talk to me about it? Plus, do other people see that she tagged me on this article. I feel she handled this all wrong , right?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'
Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!
Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
The late, great Odessa Permian coach made lasting impression on California scribe
Grace, helping kids more important to Gaines than fame from 'Friday Night Lights'
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
Newswest9.com
Midland Micro Market expanding through downtown Midland
Since Micro Market started in Midland in 2019, they've had 20 permanent tenants and stores. Now the market is set to expand further downtown.
'I Gave Out Free Contraception at My Texas Cafe—Residents Called The Police'
The kits contain two Plan B pills, condoms and a pregnancy test.
MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
Is Midland Odessa Getting A Mega LOOP Around Both Cities?
From Loop to Loop and apparently BEYOND! Here in the Permian Basin, we've got Loop 250 in Midland and Loop 338 in Odessa. But, what if we had a 'Mega' Loop that went around both cities? That's exactly what the focus of The Permian Basin Metropolitan Organization was when they met Tuesday at Odessa College.
Hey Midland Odessa-What Song Makes You Emotional Every Time You Hear It?
No matter where we are, what situation we're in, what we're doing, or who we're with-music is there. Our lives have a soundtrack, whether we're paying attention, soaking it all in and enjoying it--creating memories; or letting it go over our heads... Music is always there. Whether it's from a vinyl album (which have happily started to make a comeback over the last decade), a CD, something on our phones, or on the radio... It's always there. And certain songs can take us straight back to a particular time in our lives. Good memories, bad memories--they evoke an emotional response when we hear them. So--here are some of the songs that do that for ME. Tell me what yours are in the comments below. Doesn't matter what genre, it doesn't matter what year it came out or who the artist is... These are songs that make you emotional when you hear them.
