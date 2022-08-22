ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Odessa Would NEVER Agree To This!

Or would they? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them. For example--I absolutely LOVE the El Jefe at Abuelo's off the Loop 250 in Midland... I had never had a citrus-infused margarita before--so delicious! Then--there's the wide selection at BOTH Bubba's 33 AND Tkilaz Mexican Restaurant... Bubba's has the various versions of Long Island Iced teas to try that are out f this world... And Tkilaz has a drink menu just as huge as their food menu with lots of originals. My personal favorite--the "57 Chevy".
5 Most Unique Texas Airbnbs Closest To Midland Odessa!

Whether it's for Labor Day Weekend, or anytime you just want to get away, here are 5 Airbnbs that are not only UNIQUE but the closest to Midland Odessa. Getting away to an Airbnb can be just what you need to get away for a bit. But, maybe you're looking for an Airbnb that's just a little different, these might pique your interest.
Midland-Odessa Beware Of This Being Left On Your Car Door Handle!

Why is it that these days we always have to be looking over our shoulder? Going to the grocery store, or the mall, or the post office, or leaving work or leaving your home, you are supposed to always be aware of your surroundings. I mean I get it. Ladies, especially if we are alone running errands, please be careful. Mommas, grandmothers if we have our littles out and about look out for those who drive crazy through parking lots and keep your precious cargo by your side at all times.
Fort Stockton native saves life in fire

Body Bryan Garcia, 18, saved the life of an Odessa woman during a mobile home fire on Aug. 13. The courageous Fort Stockton native who recently moved to Odessa was quick to respond to the panicked screams coming from within the burning home. “I didn’t think twice,” explained Garcia. “I...
Ask Midland Odessa – Wife Tagged Me On Article Titled How To Get Your Man To Up HIs Skills In The Bedroom!

Buzz Question - So my wife has tagged me 2 times in the past 3 months on a couple of articles. Here's the thing though, both articles were on How To Get Your Man To Up His Skills In The Bedroom! Really? Um, is this a Hint for me? AND, this is the way you talk to me about it? Plus, do other people see that she tagged me on this article. I feel she handled this all wrong , right?
5 Facts About Gary Gaines, Inspiration for ‘Friday Night Lights'

Gary Gaines, the inspiration behind the 2004 movie “Friday Night Lights,” died on Monday in Lubbock, Texas. He was 73 years old. Gaines was a mainstay of high school football, building a championship legacy throughout West Texas. He gained national attention in the late 1980s as his story was eventually popularized into a book, movie and TV show.
The Most Haunted Subdivision In Midland Odessa-BEWARE!

Most, if not all of the houses built in the Adobe Meadows Subdivision in Midland were built back in 2014. So the properties on average are only 7 years old. Prior to construction, it was an open field-so one has to wonder why there would be stories of haunted houses where there was nothing before them. I mean you always see movies where places are haunted because they were built on sites where things like cemeteries once stood (Poltergeist) or you hear stories of someone dying or being murdered in a house and their spirit still haunts the grounds. But this is nothing like that. At least not that we KNOW of anyway.
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy

Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
MCH facility temporarily closes 191 entrance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Medical Center Health System is temporarily closing the first entrance to Mission Fitness and Center for Health & Wellness off Hwy 191 due to a road project that MCH says could take several weeks to complete. According to a recent post on the Medical Center Health System Facebook, Dr. JK Wood […]
Hey Midland Odessa-What Song Makes You Emotional Every Time You Hear It?

No matter where we are, what situation we're in, what we're doing, or who we're with-music is there. Our lives have a soundtrack, whether we're paying attention, soaking it all in and enjoying it--creating memories; or letting it go over our heads... Music is always there. Whether it's from a vinyl album (which have happily started to make a comeback over the last decade), a CD, something on our phones, or on the radio... It's always there. And certain songs can take us straight back to a particular time in our lives. Good memories, bad memories--they evoke an emotional response when we hear them. So--here are some of the songs that do that for ME. Tell me what yours are in the comments below. Doesn't matter what genre, it doesn't matter what year it came out or who the artist is... These are songs that make you emotional when you hear them.
