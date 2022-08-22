BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO