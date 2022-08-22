Read full article on original website
Governor candidate Wes Moore shares stage with President Biden at Maryland rally
Wes Moore appeared alongside President Joe Biden Thursday evening at a Democratic National Committee rally in Rockville, Maryland.
Dan Cox cancels Rockville press conference before Biden visit
President Biden will travel to Rockville Thursday for a DNC event. Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox nixed plans to hold a press conference nearby, beforehand.
Political Notes: The Biden rally and counter-programming, Moore’s new fans, Raskin’s ambition, and more
Republicans and conservatives have a full schedule of counter-programming to President Biden's rally in Rockville. The post Political Notes: The Biden rally and counter-programming, Moore’s new fans, Raskin’s ambition, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WUSA
Man kicked out of DNC rally for interrupting President Joe Biden Speech, shouting stolen election lies in Maryland
A man was ejected from a DNC event in Rockville, Maryland. The president joined Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore Thursday.
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Police: Notes Regarding President Biden’s Rally in Montgomery County on Thursday
Per Montgomery County Police: President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday, August 25, from 4-8 p.m., for a grassroots event. In preparation for the event, please note the following:. Only invited and registered guests will be allowed to access the...
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
baltimorebrew.com
Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension
The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
Nottingham MD
American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected
PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
Feds Approve Maryland Plan To Add Toll Lanes To Parts Of I-495, I-270
The Federal Highway Administration has given its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s plan to add high occupancy toll lanes on parts of I-270 and I-495. The agency released its Record of Decision Thursday, the last step in the environmental review process. But the future of the public-private partnership...
weddingsparrow.com
8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay
Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
realtormarney.com
Maryland Real Estate Trends August 21 2022
Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending August 21, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime
BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
Baltimore Times
Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15 More than 40,000 students, graduates have received credit since 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given...
mocoshow.com
Tuesday Morning Recount Update for Montgomery County Executive Democratic Nomination; Certification Scheduled for Wednesday, August 24
The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Marc Elrich lead David Blair by 35 votes and a petition was filed by Blair for a recount of all votes cast in the contest for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the office of Montgomery County Executive. The petitioner, David Blair, requested a manual recount of all voted paper ballots ( Maryland State Board of Elections Recount Guide ).
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value
Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
WJLA
Study to bring 'systemic change' to Frederick Co. Fire Dept. after captain killed in blaze
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services on Friday shared their finalized external review regarding the line of duty death of Battalion Chief Joshua Laird on Aug. 11, 2021. On Aug.11, 2021, Captain Joshua Laird died while fighting a large house fire...
