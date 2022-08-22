ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay Net

Hogan Announces Maryland Ranked No. 1 For Gender Equality: Report

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—On Women’s Equality Day, Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality. The first-ever analysis of its kind cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation’s top ranking. “Every child...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge; Mentions “Political Stall Tactics by Montgomery County Politicians”

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we are ready to move forward with this transformative project.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
msn.com

19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland

There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

American Governors’ Border Strike Force initiative results in 27 arrests in Maryland, more expected

PIKESVILLE, MD—A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout Maryland, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating...
MARYLAND STATE
weddingsparrow.com

8 waterfront wedding venues around Chesapeake Bay

Hands up if you love Chesapeake Shores? The popular Hallmark show gives us all the comforting fuzzy feels and has raised the profile of this gorgeous region, which spans Maryland and Virginia. However locals have long known the appeal of Chesapeake Bay as a beautiful place to live, visit and of course, get married!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends August 21 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending August 21, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Comptroller Urges Marylanders to Apply for Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit by Sept. 15 More than 40,000 students, graduates have received credit since 2017

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (August 23, 2022) – Comptroller Peter Franchot urges eligible Marylanders to act fast and apply for the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program for Tax Year 2022. Applications must be submitted by September 15. “Going to college may seem out of reach for many Marylanders given...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Tuesday Morning Recount Update for Montgomery County Executive Democratic Nomination; Certification Scheduled for Wednesday, August 24

The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Marc Elrich lead David Blair by 35 votes and a petition was filed by Blair for a recount of all votes cast in the contest for the Democratic Party’s nomination for the office of Montgomery County Executive. The petitioner, David Blair, requested a manual recount of all voted paper ballots ( Maryland State Board of Elections Recount Guide ).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
InsideClimate News

Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay

Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Virginia Mercury

Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value

Another case of likely racial discrimination in housing appraisals has cropped up, this time in Baltimore. The New York Times recently reported a Black husband and wife first received an appraisal of $472,000. After they “whitewashed” their home – removing family photos and having a White colleague stand in for them as the “owner” – […] The post Blacks, others shouldn’t have to obliterate their presence to receive fair home value appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
WUSA9

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

