Agriculture

Comments / 40

Just me
4d ago

Well I don't understand is why does it have to be just for black Farmers there's white Farmers that are struggling just as bad everything's got to be about a color that's the liberal way.

Metre Ogdee
4d ago

Sad when farmers have to fight each other over $, especially since it’s the poor farmer not the rich corporate farms that need help, all races!

Kat
4d ago

There are many poor farmers, all colors, who have struggled and can barely eke out a living anymore. They are all deserving of help. Color coded federal aide is discriminatory and is not equitable.

