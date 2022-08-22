Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their first of two payments, amounting to a total of $1,652 for most recipients, in just 15 days. The first payment of $841 to eligible individual recipients will be sent out Sept. 1, with the second payment of the month, also worth $841, being delivered Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. September is the second of three months in the year in which eligible individuals receive two Supplemental Security Income payments, following an initial set of payments in April and a second set scheduled for December.

