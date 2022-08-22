Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute to host two weeks of fun-filled fundraising eventsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
bizneworleans.com
M C Bank Hires Megan Eustis as Director of Marketing & Communications
NEW ORLEANS – M C Bank has hired Megan Beer Eustis as senior vice president, director of marketing and communications. Eustis was the community relations director at IberiaBank (now First Horizon Bank) for five years. She managed nonprofit partnerships and supported market leadership in strategic initiatives. Eustis identified and assisted in implementing business development opportunities to attract new clients and expand existing relationships. Prior to her time at IberiaBank, Eustis worked in fundraising at Audubon Nature Institute and now serves on its board of directors. Additionally, she is a board member for the Youth Empowerment Project.
bizneworleans.com
BankPlus Announces Integration of First Bank and Trust
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – BankPlus has announced the successful combination of all First Bank and Trust accounts into the BankPlus system. Following the transfer, clients in both customer bases now have greater access across the Gulf Coast. With the acquisition of First Bank and Trust, BankPlus becomes the...
bizneworleans.com
WWII Museum Announces New Board Chair, Officers and Trustees
NEW ORLEANS — From the National WWII Museum:. The National WWII Museum has announced the election of Ted Weggeland as chairman of its national board of trustees and the installation of a slate of board officers and five new trustees. Weggeland follows outgoing chairman John Koerner, whose leadership from 2020 to 2022 was critical to advancing the museum’s mission and goals despite significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida.
bizneworleans.com
Convention Center Board Approves Terms for River District Development
NEW ORLEANS — From the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Board:. The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority Board moved to adopt a master development agreement with its development partner, River District Neighborhood Investors LLC. At the Authority’s August meeting, the board voted to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bizneworleans.com
Fund 17, Propeller and Thrive Offer Financial Wellness Program
NEW ORLEANS — Fund 17, Propeller and Thrive New Orleans have announced the creation of the Financial Wellness Collaborative sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. This free program is designed to assist entrepreneurs and small business owners bolster their overall financial health through a series of workshops and one-on-one individualized support in areas such as assembling loan packages and financial statements, Quickbooks accounting, business tax filings and raising credit scores.
bizneworleans.com
Growing the New Orleans Population (and More)
At a time when there is considerable concern about people leaving the New Orleans region, one local institution is bucking the population outflow trend. Over the past few years, Children’s Hospital of New Orleans has attracted more than 200 of the nation’s top pediatric physicians to move to the area and work at the Hospital.
bizneworleans.com
St. Tammany Corporation, Idea Village Bring IDEAinstitute to Northshore
MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, and Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the organizations, anchored by the launch of the IDEAinstitute Northshore program. This partnership represents a key step in St. Tammany Corporation’s strategic priority of engaging in dynamic relationships with respected thought leaders to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in St. Tammany and the broader region.
bizneworleans.com
Entergy Completes Transmission Line Segment Over Mississippi River
JEFFERSON, La. – From Entergy:. Entergy Louisiana recently completed the Mississippi River transmission crossing from Avondale to Harahan. The rebuilt 230kV powerline segment, which includes a large tower on both sides of the river, was upgraded to withstand winds of up to 175 mph. Each tower stands around 475 feet and weighs approximately 658,000 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Hires Leo Marsh
NEW ORLEANS — Leo Marsh is the new advocacy and community engagement manager at New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, where he. will work to raise awareness and resources to further affordable homeownership opportunities throughout the New Orleans area. Marsh recently retired from his position as AT&T’s regional director...
bizneworleans.com
GNO Foundation Names Barnes VP of Communications and Public Affairs
NEW ORLEANS — Courtney Thomas Barnes will join the Greater New Orleans Foundation as vice president of communications and public affairs. She most recently served as the vice president of communications for Berni Consulting, where she developed communications strategies and focused on new business development. “We are thrilled to...
bizneworleans.com
BGR Wins National Research Awards, Welcomes New Board Member
NEW ORLEANS — From the Bureau of Governmental Research:. BGR received two research awards from the Governmental Research Association at a national conference held last month in Philadelphia. In addition, BGR recently welcomed Melanie Bronfin as a new member of its board of directors. National Awards. BGR received a...
bizneworleans.com
Report: N.O. Business Owners Cautiously Optimistic Despite Challenges
NEW ORLEANS — Despite enormous challenges, including the COVID pandemic and the devastation of Hurricane Ida and other major storms over the past two years, New Orleans business owners remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for growth. This is one of several findings in a report released today by StayLocal, an independent business alliance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bizneworleans.com
IMTT Commits $1M to NOLA Coalition Efforts
NEW ORLEANS — International-Matex Tank Terminals, an 80-year-old New Orleans company, has announced a $1 million commitment to the NOLA Coalition, a new alliance focusing on community support for NOPD as well as youth services. IMTT’s donation – the largest to date for the NOLA Coalition – will support the second component, which is intended to drive positive generational change for young people in New Orleans. NOLA Coalition said it hopes to raise $15 million over the next three years for that purpose.
bizneworleans.com
Episode 115: Guy Williams Works to Restore Pontchartrain Beach
This week’s episode features Guy Williams, CEO at Gulf Coast Bank and co-founder the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation, a nonprofit hoping to restore and re-open the storied beach at the lake end of Elysian Fields Avenue. Last month, the Lakefront Management Authority, which oversees the property, unanimously voted to negotiate a lease with the foundation. Next on the to-do list is moving the process forward and securing $20 million to make the dream a reality.
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Businesses Fill CPR Training Need for Area Schools
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The American Heart Association of Greater New Orleans collaborated with local sponsors and businesses to fill an urgent CPR training need. They are providing 69 CPR in Schools Training Kits, which will serve more than 50,000 greater New Orleans area students each year. The kits have 10 mannequins each, and are sustainable and reusable, meaning the schools can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community.
bizneworleans.com
Salvation Army: Last-Minute Donations Allow Weekly Food Pantry to Continue
NEW ORLEANS – Earlier this week, the Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans announced it was facing a “dire food shortage” in its community food pantry. A spokesperson said that a significant uptick in requests for help and a decrease in food and financial donations nearly emptied the shelves that dozens of families, individuals and seniors rely on to keep food on the table.
Comments / 0