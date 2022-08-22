Read full article on original website
Related
1380kcim.com
Teen Injured In Moped-Car Accident Wednesday Near Carroll High School
Authorities have released details of a moped/car accident near the Carroll High School yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon that left one driver injured. At approximately 3:19 p.m., the Carroll Police Department and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene near the intersection of Grant Road and Suncrest Drive. Authorities say 15-year-old Tristan Bradley Smith of Carroll was traveling southbound on a 2020 TMEC Ryker moped and failed to stop for stationary traffic ahead. Smith collided with the rear of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville, driven by 16-year-old Kaisen Louann Stypa of Carroll. Smith was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Damage to the moped was estimated at $2,000.
KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
KCCI.com
Used vegetable oil spills after semi crashes in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch along Interstate 80 east Thursday morning. Madison County EMA says the semi was hauling vegetable oil. The oil spilled all over the highway. Multiple agencies responded and were able to clean it up. The driver was taken to the...
Man shot multiple times in ‘targeted’ incident in southeast Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a southeast Des Moines convenience store Thursday morning, in what investigators believe was a targeted incident. Bystanders flagged down officers patrolling in the area of the Casey’s at 3527 Indianola Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to notify […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
1380kcim.com
Moped Accident Wednesday Afternoon At Carroll High School
Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll Police Department were dispatched to Carroll High School this afternoon (Wednesday) for a moped accident. According to reports, the accident occurred around 3:19 p.m. in the high school parking lot. A 15-year-old student was on a moped and ran into a car. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information after official reports are released.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Reported In Ambulance/Car Crash Friday In Carroll
No injuries were reported in a Friday afternoon accident in Carroll involving a Carroll County ambulance. According to the Carroll Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 12:02 p.m. near the 3rd and Maple Streets intersection. Their investigation determined a 2016 Ford medic rig, driven by 31-year-old Scott Stork of Breda, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street. Authorities say a northbound 2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse, operated by 18-year-old Makalei Kofron of Carroll, failed to yield from the Maple Street stop sign and was struck in the intersection on the driver’s side. The Kofron vehicle was disabled in the crash, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Damage to the ambulance was estimated at $2,000, while the Mitsubishi sustained approximately $5,000 in damage. Kofron was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.
KCCI.com
Waukee woman recovering from smoke inhalation after apartment fire
WAUKEE, Iowa — A senior apartment complex was evacuated for a short time Thursday after a kitchen fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the Thomas Place apartments at 560 Southeast Brick Drive around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. They say the sprinkler put out the fire by the time they arrived. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
Van Meter man’s horrific tractor accident caught on video
DES MOINES, Iowa — The longest journey begins with a single step. “Each step I take, each thing I do is reminding me I get another chance,” said Dan Hedden. Hedden’s road to recovery is nothing short of a miracle. “It’s my fault. You never start a tractor without somebody sitting in the seat,” said […]
KETV.com
Fremont man charged in death of Omaha woman after boating accident on Missouri River
LOGAN, Iowa — A 22-year-old Fremont man is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in a boating accident on the Missouri River in May. Garret Vanderheiden is also charged by the Harrison County Attorney's Office with boating while intoxicated...
1380kcim.com
Jefferson Police Department Arrests Two Subjects Wanted On Outstanding Greene County Warrants
A Jefferson woman was taken into custody earlier this week on outstanding warrants, which also led to the arrest of a second subject. At approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday, officers with the Jefferson Police Department visited a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street to locate an individual wanted on Greene County warrants. As a result of the check, 29-year-old Hayley Lynn Brown was arrested for assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing bodily injury, serious misdemeanors, and two counts of interference with official acts, simple misdemeanors. These charges stem from an incident with law enforcement on Aug. 15. During the interaction, 41-year-old Matthew Lee Hurley was arrested for interference with official acts for alleging impeding law enforcement’s investigation into Brown’s whereabouts. Both individuals were booked into the Greene County jail and later released.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead following an early morning crash in Des Moines. It happened around 2:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman roads near Prospect Park. Des Moines police say when first responders arrived they found a 57-year-old man dead at the...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Des Moines crash claims motorcyclist’s life
DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Sunday morning The crash happened before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road. When first responders arrived, they found a 57-year-old man dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not […]
theperrynews.com
Jefferson woman arrested for assault, Jefferson man for lying to cops
A Jefferson woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which she allegedly assaulted officers of the Jefferson Police Department and resisted arrest, and a Jefferson man was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the woman’s whereabouts. Hayley Lynn Brown, 29, of 511 N....
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police report two incidents and two arrests over the weekend. *On Friday, Amanda Marie Nelson reported that someone had stolen her vehicle. Nelson last saw her red 2005 Ford on Friday between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Authorities later located the car in the county with interior damage and missing license plates. The loss is estimated at $2000.
Comments / 0