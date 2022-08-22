ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

z955.com

Crews from Homer, Cortlandville respond to trailer fire

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Swift action by firefighters in Cortland County. Just before 5 AM on Wednesday, firefighters responded to Bishop Road in Homer. Authorities say a trailer had caught fire. Crews from Homer and Cortlandville put out the blaze. No injuries were reported.
HOMER, NY
chronicle-express.com

PAGES PAST - 1922: Daughter and mother survive Widow Hill crash

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Habitat building first Danby house

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
NewsChannel 36

Forest Lawn Grounds Crew Allege Unfair Working Conditions

(WENY)-- Grounds crew workers at Elmira's Forest Lawn cemetery gathered this morning to call on the board of directors to resign. They say issues over the use of equipment, as well as surveillance at the cemetery is creating unfair working conditions. Three year groundskeeper Kathryn Gerow says she's not going...
ELMIRA, NY
z955.com

Officials ponder adding pod at Tompkins County Jail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A short-term expense for potentially long-term savings. Tompkins County officials are pondering the construction of a pod at the county jail. Legislator Rich John says it would be worth the price. He adds the structure would give the jail more flexibility. Officials say a maximum...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
#Obituary#Mourning#Danby Fire#Danby
z955.com

Tioga County begins using phone app to monitor probationers

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tioga County are using new technology to track criminals. The Probation Department recently began using a phone app to keep tabs on people under supervision. Probation Director Brian Cain says the app is less troublesome than ankle bracelets, because probationers would often cut the bracelets off.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
rewind1077.com

Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
z955.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
z955.com

Tioga County man arrested for gun possession on school grounds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is facing felony gun possession charges. Waverly Police Officers arrested 47-year-old William McAuliffe on Friday. Police were following up on a domestic disturbance call that occurred the night before in the Town of Barton. Authorities say he knowingly stored a rifle in a Waverly Central School District vehicle while it was parked at Waverly Jr./Sr. High School. McAuliffe was a custodian with the district. Security footage provided by the school corroborated this part of the investigation.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
z955.com

Guthrie Cortland Rehabilitation Services will consolidate to one location

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A consolidation of services in Cortland County. Guthrie Cortland Rehabilitation Services will all be at one location starting Monday, August 29th. Physical Therapy, occupational therapy, and speech language pathology will all be at the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Campus. This includes all services offered at the Fisher Avenue outpatient office. That location will remain open through business this Friday and reopen at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center on Monday.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after an investigation into the death of her child spanning several...
SYRACUSE, NY

