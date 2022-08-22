Read full article on original website
This Arizona City Left Under Inches Of Water After Serious Flooding
There is a "mass evacuation" underway.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Gila Valley law enforcement said training is ongoing for an active shooter situation
SAFFORD — Local law enforcement wants the public to be aware of two things: The departments have been trained and are ready to charge in without hesitation during an active shooter situation; and no matter how well trained and effective they are, the situation will be “controlled chaos.”
The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
Highway 180 north of Silver City remains closed
SILVER CITY – US 180 is closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 100) or Cliff (milepost 84). The New Mexico Department of Transportation is on site and has evaluated the structure on US 180. It has been determined to be sound. Crews are mobilizing equipment and materials to make a temporary repair; work will begin immediately. Roadway reopening is yet to be determined.
Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding
The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
- Flooding cuts off Cliff, Gila
The Cliff and Gila area was effectively cut off from the world Monday evening, as U.S. 180 was closed in both directions at Greenwood Canyon Road just before 8:30 p.m., after flash flooding damaged a bridge and severed a key WNM Communications fiber optic cable. As of Monday night, the...
Greenlee continues to hold lowest unemployment in the state
PHOENIX — For the fourth month in a row, jobless claims increased in Arizona. But despite the increase, Greenlee County remains the county with the lowest unemployment numbers for the eighth month in a row. That’s according to data released last week by the Arizona Commerce Authority. The...
More bang for the property tax buck in Greenlee County
CLIFTON — A new study by SmartAsset shows Greenlee County residents get the most value for their property taxes. The study compares tax rate, school performance and home value growth. Greenlee County has a property tax rate of 0.39 percent, the schools are ranked 10 out of 10 and...
Bratlee, Secret Soldiers is the Pride of Safford
SAFFORD — Nicole Bratlee, the creator of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of active-duty military members received the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. “It’s not about me at all; it’s actually about our deployed soldiers overseas. That’s why I created Secret Soldiers, to show that they matter. Our motto is ‘You matter.’ Their mental health matters to me and everybody else, ” Bratlee said.
