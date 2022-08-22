ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan, AZ

KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
SILVER CITY, NM
krwg.org

Highway 180 north of Silver City remains closed

SILVER CITY – US 180 is closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 100) or Cliff (milepost 84). The New Mexico Department of Transportation is on site and has evaluated the structure on US 180. It has been determined to be sound. Crews are mobilizing equipment and materials to make a temporary repair; work will begin immediately. Roadway reopening is yet to be determined.
SILVER CITY, NM
NBC News

Mass evacuation ordered, emergency declared in eastern Arizona flooding

The Southwest's dangerous flooding Monday overwhelmed the Old West town of Duncan, Arizona, prompting "mass evacuation" and a local state of emergency. The Duncan Valley Rural Fire District declared the "mass evacuation of flood prone areas in Duncan" early Monday, listing more than a dozen streets in the 712-person town as subject to the order.
DUNCAN, AZ
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- Flooding cuts off Cliff, Gila

The Cliff and Gila area was effectively cut off from the world Monday evening, as U.S. 180 was closed in both directions at Greenwood Canyon Road just before 8:30 p.m., after flash flooding damaged a bridge and severed a key WNM Communications fiber optic cable. As of Monday night, the...
CLIFF, NM
gilavalleycentral.net

Greenlee continues to hold lowest unemployment in the state

PHOENIX — For the fourth month in a row, jobless claims increased in Arizona. But despite the increase, Greenlee County remains the county with the lowest unemployment numbers for the eighth month in a row. That’s according to data released last week by the Arizona Commerce Authority. The...
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

More bang for the property tax buck in Greenlee County

CLIFTON — A new study by SmartAsset shows Greenlee County residents get the most value for their property taxes. The study compares tax rate, school performance and home value growth. Greenlee County has a property tax rate of 0.39 percent, the schools are ranked 10 out of 10 and...
GREENLEE COUNTY, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Bratlee, Secret Soldiers is the Pride of Safford

SAFFORD — Nicole Bratlee, the creator of a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of active-duty military members received the Pride of Safford Award Thursday. “It’s not about me at all; it’s actually about our deployed soldiers overseas. That’s why I created Secret Soldiers, to show that they matter. Our motto is ‘You matter.’ Their mental health matters to me and everybody else, ” Bratlee said.
SAFFORD, AZ

