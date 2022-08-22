The Danbury Police Department is hiring entry level police officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3rd. Starting salary is about $62,000. Danbury does not require that Police Officer applicants be a resident, but those who do live in the City will have points added to their earned scores if successful in the examination process. Disabled and non-disabled veterans who are eligible for additional credits may have points added to their earned scores. The candidate will be required to successfully complete a modified Field Training Program of up to eight weeks prior to being approved by the Department for solo patrol duties. The basic training program at the Connecticut Police Academy is approximately 20 - 26 weeks long. All appointments to the Danbury Police Department shall be for a probationary period of one year following the successful completion of the modified field training program. During this time, the probationary Police Officer shall successfully complete all training and assignments and pass quarterly supervisory evaluations. Failure to complete this probationary period may subject the Police Officer to discipline, up to and including termination. The job details and applications can be found online through the police app website.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO