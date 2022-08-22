Read full article on original website
All Star hires two reserve bus drivers for New Milford School District
All Star hires two reserve bus drivers for New Milford School District. All Star Transportation has agreed to have two reserve bus drivers on contract for the New Milford Public School District when the academic year begins on September 6th. Reserve drivers are not assigned to routes, but can be used as replacements. Interim Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote says in addition to the back up drivers, several more are in the process of training, licensing and onboarding. New Milford experienced a number of delays and canceled bus routes last school year due to a driver shortage. All-Star says it’s continuing to work diligently with various state departments in a focus to increase the recruitment of additional school bus drivers across the state. The company is offering existing employees a $3,000 recruitment bonus for new drivers that they refer.
Fires reported in Southbury, Newtown
A structure fire was reported in Southbury last night. Firefighters responded to George’s Hill shortly before 8pm. The first arriving firefighters identified smoke in the basement and crews quickly extinguished the flames before the blaze could extend beyond the basement. Smoke was reported in the area of the covered...
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
Behind Panera Bread’s plan to build a drive-thru café in Danbury
DANBURY - Panera Bread wants to move from leased on the city’s west side and build a free-standing drive-thru café in a nearby space. “It is proposed to construct a new stand-alone Panera Café building with a drive-thru and a proposed revised parking configuration to accommodate the new building use,” reads an application filed with the city’s Environmental Impact Commission.
City of Bridgeport Public Pool Reveals its Operational Hours Now in Place through Labor Day Weekend
The City of Bridgeport Public pool will be open this weekend August 27-28 (12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday) and next weekend Sept. 3-5, Labor Day Weekend, the following hours: Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Labor Day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Injured hiker on Appalachian Trail rescued during 7 hour operation
An injured hiker has been rescued from the Appalachian Trail in Kent. The Kent Volunteer Fire Department responded to an area high in the Schaghticoke section of the trail around 4:30pm Monday. The rescue operation lasted more than 7 hours. A UTV flat tire, two rain downpours and the onset of darkness made conditions more complex.
Fairfield News: Brush Fire
2022-08-25@12:44pm–#Fairfield CT– #cttraffic– A reported brush fire on Pease Avenue visible from I-95 exit 19. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
Danbury Police Department hiring entry level officers
The Danbury Police Department is hiring entry level police officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3rd. Starting salary is about $62,000. Danbury does not require that Police Officer applicants be a resident, but those who do live in the City will have points added to their earned scores if successful in the examination process. Disabled and non-disabled veterans who are eligible for additional credits may have points added to their earned scores. The candidate will be required to successfully complete a modified Field Training Program of up to eight weeks prior to being approved by the Department for solo patrol duties. The basic training program at the Connecticut Police Academy is approximately 20 - 26 weeks long. All appointments to the Danbury Police Department shall be for a probationary period of one year following the successful completion of the modified field training program. During this time, the probationary Police Officer shall successfully complete all training and assignments and pass quarterly supervisory evaluations. Failure to complete this probationary period may subject the Police Officer to discipline, up to and including termination. The job details and applications can be found online through the police app website.
Quiet, 2nd floor apt
Located on a residential street, less than 5 mins to Yale/YNHH/downtown, etc. New kitchen & gas stove, renovated bathroomAvailable immediately (1 or 2 max occupancy)Street parking, no laundryResponsive owner lives downstairs. Location. Irvington St, New Haven, CT. Address approximated. Bedrooms. 2 BR. Bathrooms. 1 BA. 08/24/2022. Listing ID. 78126457.
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
Excessive water on road closed Route 8 North in Seymour for hours
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — Excessive water on the road caused Route 8 North in Seymour to close for hours on Tuesday evening. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, Route 8 North was closed between Exits 22 and 23 due to water over the road just after 7 p.m. Traffic began moving again after 10 […]
Shelton considers 86-apartment plan for Todd Road site
SHELTON — Zoning officials are nearing a vote on a proposal by developers that would allow 86 apartments on the Bridgeport Avenue corridor. J&L Enterprise, LCC has proposed a plan to create a zoning district between 60 and 74 Todd Road, across Bridgeport Avenue from Walmart and Blanchette Sporting Goods. The proposed Planned Design District would also allow 145 parking spaces.
Danbury Chicken Spot Says They Are Getting Pickup Orders from Norwalk
Their chicken is so good, people are driving from Norwalk to get it. This is Po-Yo, if you live in Dowtown Danbury, or if you've listened to my radio show (The Ethan and Lou Show on I-95), you already know about it. For those who don't, this is what you need to know.
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
Traffic, parking concerns raised over 152-apartment plan on River Road in Shelton
SHELTON — A developer’s proposal to build a 152-unit apartment complex on River Road is raising concerns from some residents that it would lead to traffic jams and decrease road safety. Some Planning and Zoning Commission members also are questioning a potential shortage of parking for apartment guests....
New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park
NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
Route 8 in Seymour shuts down due to water on highway: DOT
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 8 in Seymour is currently shut down between Exits 22 and 23. According to the Department of Transportation, Route 8 north is currently shut down due to water on the road. This incident was reported at 7:11 pm. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest...
