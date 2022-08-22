ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Eater

8 Unique Bars and Restaurants for a First Date in Dallas

Dallas is full of immersive activities that can spark interaction and conversation and give insights into both of you. On a first date, there are options beyond the standard dinner and a movie (or coffee for 15 minutes, if you’re the low commitment type). Keep it simple at these places with a game and a cocktail, and then sit down for a whole meal if the sparks are flying.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
travelexperta.com

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas

Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Sipping Away an Evening Up and Down Lowest Greenville

There are too few walkable neighborhoods in Dallas — it’s a fact everyone knows and lives with every day. And, there are too many valet stands around Lower Greenville, especially on weekend nights when the avenue is littered with slow drivers, checking out the scene and stopping to see if that sign says “No Parking at Any Time.” Surrounded by the M Streets and Old East Dallas, it’s one of the few parts of Dallas developed as an entertainment center that still feels like you’re in a real neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Check out these 5 locations to get amazing cheap tacos in Dallas

If you're looking for cheap, but great tacos in the DFW area, we found a few deals you're going to want to check out. Here are our five recommendations based on Google reviews. 1. El Come Taco. Since 2013, El Come Taco provides the Dallas area with traditional tacos. They...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Taqueria Finds a New Home, Again

One of Dallas’ most treasured taquerias has found a new home in Oak Cliff. Trompo will make its triumphant return to the neighborhood, moving into the property at 337 W. Jefferson Blvd. To celebrate, owner Luis Olvera is hosting a pop-up at 626. W. Davis St on Thursday, August...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ready to Rec: Finally a Cute, Newer Build in Dallas For Less Than $300K

A house in Dallas built after 2000 for under $300,000. Let me rephrase, a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, newer construction house in Dallas for $280,000. Yeah. It’s happening people. It’s right here. Out near Interstate 35 and Red Bird. It’s close to Downtown Dallas, the University of North Texas Dallas Campus and the recently remodeled Singing Hills Rec Center.
DALLAS, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Dallas, TX — 25 Top Places!

Make memories that you won’t soon forget as you have a spectacular brunch with your companions at Dallas. This bustling Texan city houses an extensive selection of restaurants offering delicious dishes catering to all ages, budgetary limitations, and dietary restrictions. It boasts diverse eateries featuring full-service bars, patios for...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Burger Week Returns to Cowtown

The fourth annual Burger Week returns this week, Monday through Sunday, in partnership with Tarrant Area Food Bank. This year, 26 restaurants are featuring a specialty burger for $6. There’ll be giveaways on social media, and participants can download their burger passports to tick off which places they’ve been to so far.
FORT WORTH, TX
MyTexasDaily

Family Fun Abounds in Plano, Texas

- Looking for a family getaway that’s anything but ordinary? Look no further than Plano, where Texas-sized fun comes without big-city hassles or price tags. Just 20 minutes from DFW airport, Plano offers the perfect mix of outdoor thrills, indoor fun, colorful festivals and tempting eats. Walkable lodging, entertainment and dining areas make it easy to strike the right balance between recreation and relaxation. Here’s a head start on planning your family adventure in Plano:
PLANO, TX

