Oteil Burbridge Trio Welcomes Victor Wooten, Steve Bailey For “Fire On The Mountain” Cover In Charlotte [Videos]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a sold-out hometown show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music. Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music....
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Closing Friday For Taping of ‘SNL’
A staple Charlotte restaurant is closing for a pretty exciting reason this Friday. Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is closing on Friday, as they will be filming for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”. Several streets in the area will also be close, according to WCNC; North Brevard Street will...
Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup
Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals September 23–25 at zMAX Dragway. Tickets to drag racing’s ultimate weekend start at $99. FRIDAY, AUGUST 26 88. Scattered thunderstorms. 40% chance of rain. Panthers vs. Bills Preseason Game at Bank of America Stadium: Enjoy the only last home preseason match up. 7pm. […] The post Weekender: 24 things to do in Charlotte this weekend including activities for you and your pup appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com
The 15 Best Burgers In Charlotte North Carolina
Today, August 25th is National Burger Day. Which is another fantastic holiday. Especially as a child, I was a burger connoisseur. I had probably eaten one at every restaurant in Charlotte. As I’ve gotten older my pallet has slightly expanded and in an effort to keep my waist from doing the same, I don’t order them for every meal like I once did. But don’t let that sentiment fool you, I still love a good burger! But who has the best burgers in Charlotte? I’m not so sure anymore. So I was excited about making this list. And while the heavy hitters (many of which I love) definitely made an appearance on this list, there were some I wasn’t familiar with (and I can’t wait to try!). In fact, I know what I’m doing for lunch today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Festival ‘Matthews Alive’ Returns This Year
According to WSOC-TV, a longtime Labor Day weekend tradition is returning to Matthews this year after being canceled by covid for two years. The Matthews Alive Festival will be held Sept. 2-5. It is four fun filled with live music, carnival rides, and games. It all happens in beautiful historic downtown Matthews.
Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa to be closed for SNL filming
CHARLOTTE — Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to Saturday Night Live filming a scene at the restaurant. The shop also said several roads will be shut down due to filming. An air date for the project has not been released. This comes after...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Southern Grace Distillery
MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. – Southern Grace Distillery’s operations are in one of the most unique spots in the entire country — a prison that originally opened in 1929 in Cabarrus County. The location is perfect not just for the space and the history behind it, but for the natural fluctuation in temperature. The prison has little insulation and no A/C or heat allowing the flavors in the oak barrels to mature. Another unique way they are distilling bourbon is through music. They play loud music from a playlist of more than 700 songs for 5-6 hours a day. The soundwaves also help bring out the flavors of the bourbon. Their method and experimentation during the distilling process is working. Their bourbon is award-winning. Conviction Straight Whiskey Bourbon was awarded ‘Best Bourbon in America Under Four Years Old’.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCNC
Get tickets now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE! when it's in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — R-S-T-L-N-E. Buy a vowel. I'd like to solve. If you recognized any of these phrases, then get excited because "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is coming to the Queen City on Monday, Sept.19. An all-new, theatrical experience, which brings one of the best game shows of all...
Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
kiss951.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
The Dumpling Lady expanding to South End with new restaurant
The Dumpling Lady is opening a new restaurant in South End, the popular restaurant announced on Instagram last week. Why it matters: The Dumpling Lady is a Charlotte transplant success story. The restaurant’s popularity underscores the fact that people in Charlotte crave creative, locally sourced dishes and exposure to other cultures. Context: Owner and head […] The post The Dumpling Lady expanding to South End with new restaurant appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Hornets coach James Borrego sells Charlotte home for $2.8M
CHARLOTTE — The former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets has sold his home here, a couple of months after being let go by the NBA team following a disappointing season. James Borrego and his wife sold their 4,609-square-foot home in Charlotte’s Mammoth Oaks neighborhood in July for $2.8 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The general warranty deed was filed with the county on July 15. That deed lists an address in Albuquerque, New Mexico — which is Borrego’s hometown — for the Borregos.
cn2.com
Summerfest Bringing Famous “Stranger Things” Ferris Wheel to York
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are in York getting ready for Summerfest where we will explain why fans of “Stranger Things” will want to see one special attraction at this year’s event. Fans of the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things” may recognize the 60-foot-high Ferris...
triwnews.com
Ready To Escape?
CHARLOTTE – Do you miss the bright and colorful world of make-believe that was a part of your life as a kid? Mom and pop business owners Ken and Jeannie McCoy have crafted imaginary worlds to bring you back to that place of nostalgia where you can forget about reality and get lost in adventure. Whether you’re in a dreamlike state of magical surrealism, stuck on a runaway train, or on a treasure hunt, Waxhaw Escape has a story to connect you to your inner child.
Raleigh News & Observer
An ‘authentic’ Italian restaurant and social club to debut at Mill One in Mooresville
An Italian restaurant and social room will debut next month, bringing a little Mediterranean flair to the Lake Norman area where Mooresville’s first mill once stood. Acqua Ragazza is expected to open by the end of September at Mill One, 201 N. Church St. in downtown Mooresville, restaurant owner Tara Marie Cottone told The Charlotte Observer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
triwnews.com
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Chewy
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue would like to present Chewy (formerly Chewbacca) for your adoption consideration!. “We just know that our readers are ready to help us find sweet Chewy her forever home. She is a house-trained, six-year-old, brindle and white Beagle/Staffie mix with a whole lot of snuggles and love to give. She is about 75 lbs (but shh don’t tell her – she thinks she’s little!) – so sweet and super chill. Chewy mostly just wants to laze around – but will show her enthusiasm for things she loves like treats and car rides. We just recently found out that she LOVES the water as well, and to retrieve a good ball will absolutely make her heart sing. Chewy will be set up best for success with: a comfy bed to call her own, experienced dog owners ready to love & be loved, as the Queen of her castle (only dog in the home – although she is friendly & loves to play with other dogs), and either big, or no, kids living in the home. If you give her a chance, we know she will steal your heart away! She has so much love to give and doesn’t understand why she is looking for her forever family, when she thought she had one already.”
WCNC
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
triwnews.com
Cruisin’ Into Sunday
WAXHAW, NC – In the early morning, before the heat rises and the roads become heavily trafficked, you may hear the low-throaty rumble of a muscle car’s exhaust as automotive enthusiasts gather at the Cureton Town Center. Waxhaw Coffee Cruisers started small, with only four people gathered in the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot in 2019, and now entertains a large crowd of participants. Whether you’re driving a Porsche 911, a 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda, or a 2011 Acura, Waxhaw Coffee Cruisers is an organization centered around the community that welcomes everyone.
Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe
University of South Carolina fans will soon have a new go-to game bar in Charlotte to cheer on the Gamecocks. Owner James Korpela tells Axios he hopes to open The Horseshoe by September 3, the first game of the season against Georgia State. Why it matters: Charlotte is full of University of South Carolina fans […] The post Gamecock fans will have a new home base at South End’s The Horseshoe appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Comments / 0