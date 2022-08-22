ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

macaronikid.com

Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!

Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Entertainment
Central Illinois Proud

Pet of the Week, August 24th

Passion is only about eight months old and is going to stay on the smaller side. She is a bit shy upon first meeting her but has a lot of love to give. You can adopt her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Your guide to Festival ISU 2022

Since 1989, Festival ISU has been an established event on Illinois State University’s Quad and has since been held every fall to bring in the new school year. Prior to Festival ISU, "Quadfest" was first hosted by WZND in the fall of 1985. Like Festival ISU, "Quadfest" featured local vendors and student organizations set up booths for students to walk through while WZND played music and games with attendees.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
WASHINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments

NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Program launched to help repair Peoria homes

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades

Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million

Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set for man accused in July 4th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $2 million for the man charged with the fatal Fourth of July shooting in the area of Taft Homes. Court records indicate Raekwon Pickett, 22, will be arraigned September 22nd, but made his first appearance in court Wednesday. A probable cause...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire

UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz

DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
DELAVAN, IL

