videtteonline.com
Sweet Corn Circus to return to Uptown with treats, performances and more this weekend
The annual Sweet Corn Circus is coming back to Uptown Normal this weekend. The circus will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Maddox Sweet Corn Farm is providing sweet corn that attendees can purchase freshly boiled or unshucked. “This year, we've...
macaronikid.com
Peoria FREE Outdoor Movie, Water Play Zone, Food Trucks & MORE!
Fall FREE #Peoria Movies in the Park kicks off Sept 10th featuring Dreamwork's New Release...THE BAD GUYS!. Alllll the fun for the whole family starts @ 5 ~ Water Play Zone opens @ 5:15 ~ Kids Dance Party @ 6:30 ~ Movie @ 7 ~ Come early to snag a good seat, something yummy to eat & have some FUN before the movie starts!
wcbu.org
Peoria-raised MC and poet Brandon Alexander Williams on the power of rap and spoken poetry as an art form
Peoria-raised MC, DJ, and poet Brandon Alexander Williams is giving a performance at the Peoria Riverfront Museum on August 24 as part of the "Dark Tower Hour" series, celebrating the Chicago Bronzeville neighborhood during the Black Renaissance. In an interview with WCBU, Williams spoke about the power and the long...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Whoops-A-Doozy…My Cousin’s Danny and Patty Brought Me A Pizza From Agatucci’s And I Forgot To Take Pictures!
My cousin’s, Danny and Patty usually travel to Peoria once a year to see friends and family. I’m always honored that they take time to have a visit with me and it’s always fun to hang out with them. Covid ruined their travel plans for a couple...
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, August 24th
Passion is only about eight months old and is going to stay on the smaller side. She is a bit shy upon first meeting her but has a lot of love to give. You can adopt her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
videtteonline.com
Your guide to Festival ISU 2022
Since 1989, Festival ISU has been an established event on Illinois State University’s Quad and has since been held every fall to bring in the new school year. Prior to Festival ISU, "Quadfest" was first hosted by WZND in the fall of 1985. Like Festival ISU, "Quadfest" featured local vendors and student organizations set up booths for students to walk through while WZND played music and games with attendees.
Central Illinois Proud
Grist Mill Restaurant and Brewpub coming to Washington Square
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square. A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings. The complete project will...
Trip Home, Surgically-Repaired Knee Have Adam Miller Ready for New Season
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Trips to Peoria are few and far between for Adam Miller these days. But a good workout with his Peoria-based trainer David Williams and seeing friends in central Illinois is something he says he needed after a difficult year. In the past 12 months, Miller changed schools and suffered a major […]
hoiabc.com
Volunteers provide calm to dying patients in their final moments
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A program at Carle BroMenn Medical Center is giving patients a hand to hold in their final moments. ‘No One Dies Alone’ is a program returning after taking a hiatus during the pandemic. The idea originally came to life in 2019, hospital staff at a Carle BroMenn saw a need. Many took part in rotations tending to those on the verge of death, becoming company in a patients’ final moments. So they created a system that supports them, and their families, through the process.
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic Alert: War Memorial and Sheridan re-opened
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — War Memorial and Sheridan were closed early Thursday morning due to a crash. A car rolled over, hitting a tree by the side of the road. One person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. WMBD has a crew...
hoiabc.com
Program launched to help repair Peoria homes
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Some Peoria homeowners who want to make repairs to their houses can now apply for grants to help get the job done. The money comes from $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received a year and a half ago. After the...
wcbu.org
Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades
Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
Chillicothe, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team will have a game with Illinois Valley Central High School on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Paxton-Buckley-Loda High SchoolIllinois Valley Central High School.
Central Illinois Proud
Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates reacts to concerns about outdoor alert sirens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates has responded to local concerns about storm alert sirens not going off during storms on Saturday. Here is what he said in a Facebook post on Aug. 22:. We’ve heard a lot of folks express concern over why the outdoor alert...
wglt.org
ISU's Shelbourne Apartment complex sold for $1 million
Illinois State University has closed the sale of its former Shelbourne Apartment complex in Normal for $1,082,500. The university announced plans in July 2021 to sell the 26 acres that include 101 apartments formerly used as graduate student family housing. In December of that year, Illinois State picked a bidder. ISU president Terri Goss Kinzy said since then, they have been negotiating with the firm 300 Spot LLC.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused in July 4th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $2 million for the man charged with the fatal Fourth of July shooting in the area of Taft Homes. Court records indicate Raekwon Pickett, 22, will be arraigned September 22nd, but made his first appearance in court Wednesday. A probable cause...
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Peoria firefighters battle Wednesday afternoon house fire
UPDATE (6:35 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department confirms in a news release an electrical problem caused Wednesday afternoon’s fire near the intersection of North Knoxville Avenue and West Detweiller Drive. There were no injuries to the 20 firefighters called to the scene or the one person who was...
Morton, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mahomet-Seymour High School football team will have a game with Morton High School - Morton on August 25, 2022, 15:30:00. Mahomet-Seymour High SchoolMorton High School - Morton.
hoiabc.com
Standing water, mosquitoes in closed Delavan pool generate buzz
DELAVAN (25 News Now) - A decades-old pool in the small city of Delavan is generating buzz despite its impending demolition. Once the main Summer destination for the city’s kids generations ago, the pool has fallen into a state of disrepair since it close at the start of COVID. Weeds have sprouted between the cracks in the pool deck.
