Saint Louis, MO

feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28

This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show

ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.  “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV

Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Live Music Gets Loud Again

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, predictions about the live-music industry were dire. According to some early estimates, most smaller venues in the United States would close without a financial lifeline. One such warning came from Dayna Frank, president of the National Independent Venue Association, a lobbying group that formed in March 2020 to attempt to get federal assistance for the industry. Frank told Rolling Stone that 90 percent of the group's member venues reported not having enough cash on hand to last more than six months sans federal intervention, with 55 percent not having enough to last more than three months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Festival of Nations returns this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The self-proclaimed "largest multicultural event of the year" is returning to St. Louis this weekend. Festival of Nations, put on by the International Institute of St. Louis, will be held in Tower Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend

St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
BELLEVILLE, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's

Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine. Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Huge savings on bedding sets from JCPenney

ST. LOUIS – Get cozy and save with comforter sets at JCPenney online. Check out these Home Expressions complete bedding sets down from as much as $145 to $39.89. These are 6 to 8-piece bedding sets. All sizes are included in this low price. You will need to use the coupon code HOMEBODY to get the savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75, otherwise see if in-store pick-up is available. Click here to shop this deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Food giveaway Saturday at Alton church

An Alton church is hosting a food giveaway tomorrow. Starting at 10am, you can drive up to the Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ and volunteers will bring a box of groceries to your vehicle. 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown tells The Big Z she is partnering with that...
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

What Your St. Louis High School Says About You

Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
KIRKWOOD, MO

