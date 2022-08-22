Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Related
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 26-28
This weekend, don't miss exploring the dozens of diverse food vendors at the Festival of Nations in Tower Grove Park, learning about vegetarian and vegan lifestyles at St. Louis VegFest or treating yourself in Midtown Alley. Friday. “WEPOWER Weekend, Friday, August 26, through Sunday, August 28, is a free three-day...
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ host named for St. Louis show
ST. LOUIS — The host has been announced for the “Wheel Of Fortune Live!” show coming to St. Louis this fall. Mark L. Walberg will be the tour host for the show on Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” is an all-new theatrical experience. The tour host for this event is […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Restaurants That Have Been Featured on Reality TV
Yeah, yeah, so these days our food scene is getting raves from the national press. But we've long gotten raves from a megaphone that, if anything, is even bigger: The shows on the Food Network. Everyone from Guy Fieri to Andrew Zimmern loves what we're cooking, and we've got the...
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus service cuts due to lack of drivers affecting riders in St. Louis area
Bus riders across St. Louis are having a hard time maneuvering around the area as Bi-State cut service due to driver shortage.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Live Music Gets Loud Again
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, predictions about the live-music industry were dire. According to some early estimates, most smaller venues in the United States would close without a financial lifeline. One such warning came from Dayna Frank, president of the National Independent Venue Association, a lobbying group that formed in March 2020 to attempt to get federal assistance for the industry. Frank told Rolling Stone that 90 percent of the group's member venues reported not having enough cash on hand to last more than six months sans federal intervention, with 55 percent not having enough to last more than three months.
Festival of Nations returns this weekend
ST. LOUIS — The self-proclaimed "largest multicultural event of the year" is returning to St. Louis this weekend. Festival of Nations, put on by the International Institute of St. Louis, will be held in Tower Grove Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Impulsive purchase leads St. Louis woman to $7.5M jackpot
A St. Louis lottery player bought a Lotto ticket by impulse and won a $7.5 million prize. Now, she has money to pay for her daughters' weddings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
FOX2now.com
Just Between Friends Sale Happening in O’Fallon and Belleville this weekend
St. LOUIS — Just Between Friends is the largest consignment sale in the area and the last time we saw them was back in April. This sale is this weekend -just in time for all your back-to-school needs! You can find all things for babies, toddlers, and kids from kindergarten and up. You don’t have to worry about any recalled items, everything has been checked out and inspected.
This Wentzville Mansion Has a Water Park, Arcade & Bowling Alley
I have an unrealistic wish-list for what I'd love to have in a home. I'd like a basketball court, arcade and a water park. I'd also love to have a bowling alley lined with albums. Guess what. I found such a place and it's really in Wentzville, Missouri. This is...
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Rizz Show launches fundraiser to support Jeff Burton’s family
The Rizzuto Show announced a fundraiser in the memory and honor of the show's friend and colleague, Jeff Burton.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Sammy Hagar Fuels Up on Zia's
Where does a rock star go for some pre-show fuel? When you're Sammy Hagar, the answer is simple: Zia's (5256 Wilson Avenue, 314-776-0020), the Hill neighborhood favorite known for its classic St. Louis-style Italian cuisine. Zia's posted a photo from last night's visit on its Facebook page today, along with...
Money Saver: Huge savings on bedding sets from JCPenney
ST. LOUIS – Get cozy and save with comforter sets at JCPenney online. Check out these Home Expressions complete bedding sets down from as much as $145 to $39.89. These are 6 to 8-piece bedding sets. All sizes are included in this low price. You will need to use the coupon code HOMEBODY to get the savings. Shipping is free when you spend $75, otherwise see if in-store pick-up is available. Click here to shop this deal.
advantagenews.com
Food giveaway Saturday at Alton church
An Alton church is hosting a food giveaway tomorrow. Starting at 10am, you can drive up to the Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ and volunteers will bring a box of groceries to your vehicle. 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown tells The Big Z she is partnering with that...
Career Central: Second Chance Job Fair set for Friday
ST. LOUIS — This Friday, plan to get a reset on warrants with the Circuit Court, and info on a new job. Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair Friday. The City of St. Louis will host its fifth Annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
What Your St. Louis High School Says About You
Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
$1M worth of free school supplies to be given to St. Louis teachers
ST. LOUIS — This time of year, most students are excited about heading back to class. But for students whose parents can't afford school supplies, the first day of school can be a stressful time. The group "KidSmart” is relieving that stress for thousands of families Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0