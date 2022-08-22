ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on 'The Horses' with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Review: In ‘Me Time,’ Wahlberg and Hart make some trouble

There is a montage in “ Me Time,” the new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy, where Hart’s character Sonny gets a day to himself for the first time in a long time. For years, he’s devoted himself as a stay-at-home dad to his two kids (the very cute Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge). It’s a job he takes very, very seriously, making Instagram influencer-worthy lunches and managing the home while his wife Maya (Regina Hall) is working. She’s a successful architect, we’re told, but we’ll get to that later.
