WSYX ABC6
Suspect in double homicide at west Columbus sports bar arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people at a west Columbus sports bar in July has been arrested. Kacee Kenner, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of Denver Spencer, 30, and Daylan Hawkins, 39, at Cain's Sports Lounge on July 16. Two...
Police identify officer involved in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the officer who fired his weapon while responding to a call in west Columbus on Monday. Officer Jacob Bomba fired his weapon after responding to the 3600 block of Eakin Road at around 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 22 for a call about multiple people seen with firearms, said […]
WSYX ABC6
Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is injured following an accident in east Columbus Thursday morning. Officials said a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash along East 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The car involved in...
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
19-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Memorial For Man Shot and Killed Last Week, Juvenile Suspect Identified
COLUMBUS, OH – A 19-year-old Columbus resident was shot and killed at a memorial for...
614now.com
Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters
Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
Police: Man beaten, robbed while buying a car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with an assault and robbery that happened as the victim was looking to buy a car. According to police, the incident happened on July 24 in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 2700 block of Bethel Road. The 22-year-old male […]
2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
Three men shot at known Franklinton drug house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men are recovering after being shot overnight Tuesday at a known drug house in Franklinton, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after midnight, officers went to the 300 block of Dakota Avenue after reports of a shooting just west of downtown Columbus, per a CPD officer at the […]
Motorcyclist in critical condition after Milo-Grogan crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after crashing in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Just after 7:30 a.m., the motorcyclist crashed near the intersection of East 5th Avenue and North 22nd Street, causing him to suffer a head injury with a laceration, according to the Columbus Division of Police. It is unclear what […]
Columbus Police Seeking Diamond Ring Thief
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a suspected wanted for stealing a...
One dead, two injured in Licking County crash
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and two others injured after a crash Wednesday morning in Johnstown, Licking County. According to the Monroe Township Fire Department, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 310 and State Route 37. The fire department and Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported […]
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
Police: Picketers shot at outside Columbus school
Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday.
17-year-old shot multiple times in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight Monday in the South Linden neighborhood, according to Columbus police. CPD said the teenager was shot just before midnight while inside a car with a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old man at the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. After the shooting, […]
19-year-old dead after being shot at vigil for man killed in same location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot last week while at a memorial in east Columbus for another man who was shot and killed at the same location. Sincere Moore, 19, was in the front yard of a house on Aug. 18 at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road […]
Man Pulled Gun on Employee in Columbus Convenience Store
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
