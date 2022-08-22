Read full article on original website
Amazon’s rocky road into health
Good morning! Amazon is desperately trying to disrupt health care in the U.S. — and for once, it’s not making the path to success look easy. So long, Amazon Care. The telehealth service built for employees and businesses is being shuttered at the end of the year. Amazon...
What's the most compelling argument to convince ed tech skeptics?
Good afternoon! In today's Braintrust, we asked a group of ed tech executives — from companies that span the field — about how they respond to people who doubt their field. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com. Every business has investments in capital equipment and...
California is set to ban new gas-powered car sales by 2035
California is on the brink of dealing another blow to the future of the internal combustion engine. The California Air Resources Board is expected to adopt a rule as soon as Thursday that would ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The state will also set interim targets requiring 35% of the new vehicles sold be emissions-free by 2026, and 68% by 2030, ensuring a smooth transition. (Today, emissions-free vehicles account for 12% of new vehicle sales in the state.)
Why Fortnite, not Meta, is winning the metaverse
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re looking back at the widespread derision Meta faced last week over Mark Zuckerberg’s VR selfie and how the company’s metaverse ambitions compare to Epic’s Fortnite. Also: a nearly $6 billion — with a “B” — class action lawsuit against Sony.
Everything you need to know about the Twitter whistleblower complaint
Twitter is about to find out what it’s like to be Facebook after its former security chief, Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that is likely to lead to further investigations. The complaint, which was first reported on...
Google Flights is underestimating the climate impact of flying
Google has changed the way it calculates the climate impact of air travel in a way that dramatically undercounts key factors in aviation's contribution to climate change. Reporting from the BBC revealed that the company started excluding all global warming impacts of flying besides carbon dioxide from its climate calculator tool as of July.
The Merge has big risks and opportunity
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: keeping the Merge on track, Gensler’s take on crypto regulation and Stripe’s markdown. I know credit cards have loyalty programs, but this is getting ridiculous. Ryan Deffenbaugh pointed out a handful of tweets showing a corporate-card rivalry that’s getting heated coast to coast. “It is 1 a.m. in Santa Monica and I am listening to two guys in the street shout about Brex vs. Ramp,” Anduril’s Luke Metro reported. I was ready to attribute that to an LA Tech Week incident, but then ScienceIO’s Will Manidis shared this: “Men used to go to war and now they're arguing if Brex or Ramp gives you better perks at Sweetgreen NoMad.” I’ll leave you trying to guess which startup-friendly card is which “French Dispatch” character.
Here are the most and least carbon-intensive places to operate a data center
A new report has revealed the most climate-friendly regions in which to operate data centers. The findings point to the challenges holding the sector back from reducing carbon emissions, as well as ways tech companies can mitigate the climate toll of their cloud computing demands. The report, released Thursday by...
Post-Roe, House Democrats want to know how Messenger protects metadata
A group of more than a dozen House Democrats is asking Meta, AT&T and other companies whether they're limiting disclosure of metadata that could result in prosecutions against users who seek abortions. In a letter sent Wednesday, the lawmakers asked Messenger, WhatsApp, AT&T, Verizon, Apple and Google about their handling...
The big payoff in bill pay
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: bill pay’s big payoff, Cross River’s CEO’s finances and Wall Street’s blockchain plans. Sam Bankman-Fried’s political ambitions are coming into focus with Tuesday’s Democratic primary contests in New York and Florida. His Protect Our Future PAC is backing candidates like Josh Lafazan in New York and Jared Moskowitz and Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Florida. The FTX CEO’s support of Frost has become a contentious issue in his campaign for a House seat representing Orlando, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Maybe crypto’s support isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, though: The industry-backed Patrick Pihana Branco didn’t get far in his Hawaii House primary.
The US and China are near a deal on public-company audits
Government agencies in the U.S. and China are working on a deal that would prevent hundreds of Chinese companies from being kicked off of U.S. stock exchanges. Unnamed sources told the Wall Street Journal that an agreement could be reached as early as September, allowing the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to scrutinize the financial audits of Chinese companies.
The secret way airlines could immediately reduce their climate impact
Among the biggest climate challenges for the aviation industry are the wispy contrails that follow airplanes across the sky. Those innocuous-seeming puffs are responsible for more than 50% of flights’ climate impact and up to 2% of total global warming, and yet very little is known about them beyond academic circles. While airlines have largely focused their climate plans around reducing carbon dioxide emissions associated with air travel, some very simple tricks to reroute flights could cut down on contrails and have huge — and immediate — climate benefits.
What the entertainment industry can learn from the FN Meka debacle
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we explore what went wrong with Capitol Records’ first AI rapper, and how “House of the Dragon” fared with viewers. Also: Zuckerberg gets a makeover. The problem with...
Why on-demand talent could be exactly what companies need right now
If you thought the rise of remote work, independent contractors and contingent workers rose sharply during the pandemic, just wait until the next few months when you see a higher uptick in the on-demand talent economy. Rising workload and pace, the stress of commuting and a taste of the flexible...
Pinterest is facing a civil rights investigation in California
Pinterest is under investigation by California's Civil Rights Department, and whistleblower and former Pinterest employee Ifeoma Ozoma is among those who have been contacted as possible witnesses. The department reached out to Ozoma and other potential witnesses Tuesday night, asking to interview them in connection with the investigation. “The mission...
Fintechs are racing to help businesses pay their bills
Fintechs focused on consumers are struggling, but business-oriented firms believe they can continue growing by helping corporations be more efficient in digitizing the trillions of dolllars they pay each other every year. Ramp, a corporate card and spend-management startup, launched a new financing option for its bill-pay product Tuesday that...
Google is launching an experiment to curb anti-Ukraine misinformation in Europe. It just might work.
Three months after Russia launched its brutal assault on Ukraine, sending millions of refugees over the border into neighboring countries, Yasmin Green took a trip to Poland to study how disinformation about migrants was spreading there. But instead of finding the kind of simmering resentment she’d seen directed at so...
The White House wants new transparency into software components. The security benefits won't arrive quickly.
A major U.S. initiative aimed at improving transparency into the security of software components has a long way to go before it will be able to reach its full potential. According to industry analysts and the federal official leading the “software bill of materials” (SBOM) effort for the government, the next phase of the initiative is ready to begin, with more vendors expected to soon start offering a detailed peek at the components used inside their software to federal customers.
China admits its solar industry is hoarding materials
China conceded that its solar manufacturers are hoarding materials, exacerbating the problems facing installers and utilities in the U.S. The Chinese Industrial Ministry called out hoarding, saying in a notice issued Wednesday that the practice is “strictly prohibited” and that there is an “urgent need to deepen industry management” in what is the world's largest solar manufacturing market.
Mudge’s Twitter complaint is a siren call to Washington
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about former Twitter head of security Peiter “Mudge” Zatko’s bombshell whistleblower complaint. Plus, the FTC gives Zuck a break and tech for school tests loses in an Ohio court. It’s not (just) about the bots. Jack...
