Slate
How To Survive a Silent Retreat
When Clare decided on a resolution for the year, she was looking for a new challenge. Instead of running a marathon like her partner, Clare—who “talks for a living”—decided to go completely silent. She signed up for a silent retreat. But as it approached, she wondered how she could possibly go an entire week without speaking. On this episode of How To!, we bring on Daniel Thorson of the Monastic Academy in Vermont and host of the podcast, Emerge. Daniel has spent over a year of his life in silent meditation, including a 75 day silent retreat at the beginning of the pandemic. He says his first silent retreat was the worst experience of his life — just what Clare wanted to hear — but there’s a reason he kept going back.
Slate
Culture Gabfest “Sandman vs. Predator” Edition
This week, Dana and Julia hold down the fort in Steve’s absence while Slate’s book critic, Laura Miller, fills in as a third host. First, the panel breaks down the Neil Gaiman adaptation that no one thought would happen, The Sandman. Then, the panel discusses the new installment in the Predator franchise: Prey. Finally, supplemented by Laura’s great piece on the author, the panel attempts to answer: Who is Colleen Hoover?
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Slate
Three Thousand Years of Longing
“This wishing is a hazardous business,” says Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) to the genie (Idris Elba) who has just materialized before her eyes in a posh Istanbul hotel room. Alithea, a British literary scholar specializing in narratology and the history of folk and fairy tales, may think she knows from wishing, but the genie (known only as “Djinn,” from the Arabic word for beings of his kind) has a much harder-won understanding of the power and danger inherent in daring to ask for your heart’s desire. He has spent much of his millennia-long life—and as he mournfully informs Alithea, djinns never sleep—confined in various magic bottles, sometimes spending centuries at the bottom of the sea or beneath a paving stone in a royal palace.
Slate
The Trap and Liberation of “Muslim Comedy”
Over the phone recently, I told Mohammed Amer—the comedian whose first scripted series, Mo, debuts on Netflix today—that I had a theory about an emerging flavor of Muslim comedy. He quickly interrupted me. “There’s no such thing as Muslim comedy,” he said. “What is Muslim comedy bro? Like, what is that?”
Review: In ‘Me Time,’ Wahlberg and Hart make some trouble
There is a montage in “ Me Time,” the new Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix comedy, where Hart’s character Sonny gets a day to himself for the first time in a long time. For years, he’s devoted himself as a stay-at-home dad to his two kids (the very cute Che Tafari and Amentii Sledge). It’s a job he takes very, very seriously, making Instagram influencer-worthy lunches and managing the home while his wife Maya (Regina Hall) is working. She’s a successful architect, we’re told, but we’ll get to that later.
Slate
Mom Group Messiness
On this episode: Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth help a letter writer who is hurt by the cliquey moms in her parenting group. All the kids get along great. But the moms constantly make her feel like an outsider, despite her initiating conversation and planning hang outs. Zak, Jamilah, and Elizabeth share some tips for making friends with other parents, knowing your value, and ditching people who aren’t giving you the time of day.
Slate
Twitter Has a Big Problem, and His Name Is “Mudge”
On Tuesday, the Washington Post and CNN Business broke the news that a former Twitter executive filed a whistleblower complaint with three federal agencies last month, accusing his former employer of fraud, enabling dangerous security vulnerabilities, and maintaining ties with authoritarian countries. Twitter has pushed back on several of the allegations, but the news has already sent shockwaves through the industry.
Slate
Why Jane Austen Still Slaps
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior producer Cheyna Roth is joined by culture writer Anna Nordberg to talk all about Jane Austen. The romance novelist may have written her seven books well over a century ago, but as Cheyna and Anna discuss, her work still endures in popular culture. They talk about why Austen’s characters are even more modern than the men and women we see on screen today and why some of the men are kind of meh. Later in the show, they talk about what makes an endearing Jane Austen adaptation, and why Netflix’s Persuasion fails so miserably.
Slate
Viewers Lost It Over a Horrifying Scene in the New Game of Thrones. History Tells Another Story.
Game of Thrones viewers are used to watching people decapitated and burned alive by dragonfire. But some of the 10 million viewers who tuned in to Sunday’s premiere of the prequel series House of the Dragon found themselves unexpectedly triggered by the franchise’s latest bit of buzzy body horror: a scene in which Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke), laboring to bring forth a possible heir to the Targaryen throne, who is stuck in the breech position, undergoes a very visually unpleasant non-consensual caesarean operation, okayed by her loving but weak husband, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who is desperate to have a male heir to his throne.
Slate
Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Too Shy to Make Amends”
This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Derreck Johnson discuss a Prudie letter: “Too Shy to Make Amends”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Derreck, please tell me I gave this high school student good advice. I don’t want to be responsible for messing up anyone’s adolescence. Derreck Johnson: First of...
