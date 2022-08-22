Read full article on original website
Vox
Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms
The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy rally as crop concerns rise; wheat follows higher
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.2% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil's next crop will not be hurt by fall in fertilizer deliveries -agribusiness consultant
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to produce more than 300 million tonnes of grains in 2022/2023 even as some farmers may cut fertilizer applications, Andre Pessoa, head of agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, said on Tuesday. Brazil will start planting soybeans and corn next month in the center...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on U.S. crop concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, with concerns that hot and dry weather will limit harvest potential in western areas of the U.S. Midwest in focus. * Signs of strong export demand added support to the soybean market. * The Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in South Dakota at an average of 871.40 pods, down from last year's average of 996.86 pods and the three-year average of 1,026.86 pods. * In Ohio, crop scouts calculated pod counts in soybean fields at 1,131.64, down from last year's average of 1,195.37 but above the three-year average. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 25-3/4 cents at $14.61 a bushel. * The contract rallied through technical resistance at its 100-day moving average. It also rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the session but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.80 to $427.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.57 cent higher at 66.92 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
rigzone.com
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rally on U.S. harvest concerns; wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.7% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
Corn, soybean condition decline for 3 straight weeks
The USDA released its 21st Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 21, 97% of corn is silking, slightly...
Crude Oil Is Depressed Again
The commodity market remains under bearish control on Monday; Brent is falling to reach $95.45. Oil is being pressured by the expensive “greenback”, as well as public concerns about a global recession around the world. Today’s economic slump might reduce interest in energies, having a negative impact on prices.
Agriculture Online
U.S. agriculture export data snafu sends commodity traders scrambling
CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A technical misstep over the release of weekly agricultural export sales by the U.S. government's top provider of farm data on Thursday left commodity traders scrambling and caused uncertainty in the futures markets. The weekly export sales report published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. Soybeans edged higher on concerns over supplies from the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat extends rally as traders eye exports
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports supporting prices amid uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea region due to the Russia-Ukraine war. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 12-3/4 cents at $8.13-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were 15-1/2 cents stronger at $8.94-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/2 cents to $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. A week earlier wheat export sales totaled 207,152 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States for November shipment, European traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
