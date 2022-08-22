Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Corn hits two-month high on U.S. crop concerns
Chicago grains futures extended gains on Wednesday, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concern about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. Drought in China also fuelled chatter about possible increased demand from the major grain...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn at 6-week high as heat curbs U.S. yields; soy, wheat also rise
* Corn futures rise for 5th session, up 2.4%; wheat rises 1.7% * Weekly U.S. corn, soybean ratings fall below expectations * Soy, corn damaged in South Dakota after drought - crop tour (Adds quote, background, updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago corn jumped to its highest in more than a month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a U.S. government report showed crop conditions had worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest. Wheat rose 1.7%, extending strong gains made in the two previous sessions, while soybeans added nearly 1%. "The market has focussed on reports coming from scouts in the western Midwest," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Crop problems are suspected of being greatest in that region, and the reports coming back so far (are) mostly bad." The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract was up 2.4% at $6.44-3/4 a bushel as of 1050 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to the highest since July 11 at $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Wheat rose 1.7% to $8.01-1/2 a bushel, and soybeans added 0.9% to $14.48 a bushel. Condition ratings for corn and soybeans declined in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after the market closed on Monday, bucking analyst expectations for no change as stressful dry conditions continued to impact crops. In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 55% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 57% the previous week. For soybeans, the government rated 57% of the crop as good-to-excellent, down from 58% previously. South Dakota corn yields were projected at 118.45 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Monday, the worst on the tour since 2012 and well below the 2021 crop tour average of 151.45 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 161.59 bpa. "The evolution of crop conditions remains an important element to follow, especially as the counts in the U.S. fields show a lower yield potential than last year," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. The European Union's crop monitoring service MARS on Monday also lowered its yield forecasts for summer crops in the bloc, with major cuts in maize (corn), sunflower and soybeans, as it expected further damage from the recent dry and hot weather. Crop prospects in the EU have taken on extra significance this year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a major wheat, corn and sunflower exporter - has disrupted Black Sea exports. Russian grain exports remain below their usual pace, raising concerns about storage space, according to analysts. A total of 33 cargo ships carrying around 719,549 tonnes of foodstuffs have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock Ukrainian sea ports, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat, soymeal, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Prices at 1030 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 801,50 13,25 1,68 CBOT corn 644,75 15,75 2,50 CBOT soy 1448,00 12,75 0,89 Paris wheat 323,25 6,50 2,05 Paris maize 320,50 8,00 2,56 Paris rapeseed 617,50 -5,25 -0,84 WTI crude oil 92,03 1,67 1,85 Euro/dlr 0,9916 0,00 -0,25 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy U.S. cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jan Harvey)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rally on U.S. harvest concerns; wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.7% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures firm on corn, soybean strength
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, following rallies in the corn and soybean markets, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures settled 12-1/4 cents higher at $8.00-1/2 a bushel. * The contract settled above its 10-day moving average. It also rose above its 20-day and 30-day moving averages during the session but failed to hold support above those key technical points. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 12 cents at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/4 cents to $9.09-3/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soy rally as crop concerns rise; wheat follows higher
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures surged 4.2% to a 7-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a report on crop conditions and a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. harvest will fall below expectations. The potential for reduced yields...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans rise on U.S. crop concerns, export demand
CHICAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, with concerns that hot and dry weather will limit harvest potential in western areas of the U.S. Midwest in focus. * Signs of strong export demand added support to the soybean market. * The Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in South Dakota at an average of 871.40 pods, down from last year's average of 996.86 pods and the three-year average of 1,026.86 pods. * In Ohio, crop scouts calculated pod counts in soybean fields at 1,131.64, down from last year's average of 1,195.37 but above the three-year average. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 25-3/4 cents at $14.61 a bushel. * The contract rallied through technical resistance at its 100-day moving average. It also rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the session but failed to hold support above that point. * CBOT December soymeal gained $11.80 to $427.20 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.57 cent higher at 66.92 cents per lb. * Private exporters reported the sale of 110,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, USDA said on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's next crop will not be hurt by fall in fertilizer deliveries -expert
SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to produce more than 300 million tonnes of grains in 2022/2023 even as some farmers may cut fertilizer applications, Andre Pessoa, head of agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, said on Tuesday. Brazil will start planting soybeans and summer corn next month in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans extend gains as output concerns grow
MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago grains futures extended gains in early trade on Wednesday, as a tour of key growing areas in the Midwest raised concerns that the size of the U.S. corn and soybeans crop will fall below expectations. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat and corn up 8-12 cents, soybeans up 15-25 cents
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday:. WHEAT - Up 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures led higher by hard...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn steadies after hitting two-month high; soybeans slip
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, on...
Agriculture Online
CBOT wheat extends rally as traders eye exports
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports supporting prices amid uncertainty about exports from the Black Sea region due to the Russia-Ukraine war. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 12-3/4 cents at $8.13-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were 15-1/2 cents stronger at $8.94-1/2 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat gained 9-1/2 cents to $9.21-1/2 a bushel. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday to show that export sales of wheat were in a range from 200,000 to 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18. A week earlier wheat export sales totaled 207,152 tonnes. * A group of South Korean flour mills bought around 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States for November shipment, European traders said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans drop on profit taking, cash market weakness
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Wednesday, setting back after hitting their highest in more than three weeks on a round of profit taking, traders said. * Some weakness in the cash market, stemming from a round of farmer sales, contributed further pressure to soy futures. * Losses were kept in check by concerns that U.S. harvest will come in smaller than expected as well as signs of strong export demand amid tight global stocks. * Private exporters reported the sale of 517,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China during the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract settled down 4 cents at $14.57 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil futures shed 0.94 cent to 65.98 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was up $2.10 at $429.30 a ton. * The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour on Tuesday evening released data that showed scouts calculated average soybean pod counts in a 3-by-3-foot square in Indiana fields at 1,165.97, down from a year ago but above the tour's three-year average for the state. * Pod counts in Nebraska were pegged at 1,063.72, below 2021 and the three-year average. * Brazil's food supply and statistics agency Conab predicted on Wednesday the country's soybean crop will rise to a record 150.36 million tonnes in the 2022/23 marketing year. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Richard Chang)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn firms for sixth session in a row; soy weak, wheat strong
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures steadied after hitting their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods limited how big the fall harvest will be, traders said. Wheat futures were strong, notching...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures hit 6-1/2-month low on slowing demand
CHICAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures fell to a 6-1/2-month low on Wednesday with demand for pork fading as the traditional U.S. grilling season nears its close. Cattle futures were mixed, with live cattle contracts sagging on weakness in the cash markets while feeder cattle contracts...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn extends rally to seventh day; soybeans rise on output worries
MUMBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday to trade near a two-month high, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in the Midwest during key crop development periods could reduce yields. * Soybeans climbed on concerns over supplies from the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Sugarcane crushing in Brazil's main growing area tumbles in early August
SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south sugarcane crushing fell 13.7% in the first half of August from a year earlier, bringing down sugar and ethanol production on the back of lower raw material availability, industry group Unica said on Wednesday. Crushing in Brazil's main cane belt totaled 38.62...
Agriculture Online
Crop tour finds lower western Iowa corn yields vs 2021
SPENCER, Iowa, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Corn yield prospects in Western Iowa are lower than last year, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Wednesday. Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, as extreme heat and widespread drought have impacted parts of the U.S. Midwest and a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide are pointing to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.
Agriculture Online
Romania's wheat crop down at 9 mln tonnes, ministry says
BUCHAREST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Romania has reaped 9 million tonnes of wheat this year, the agriculture ministry said, as weather and higher production costs caused crops to fall by roughly a fifth from last year. The European Union nation's grain crop stood at a record in 2021, including 11.3...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's 2022 grain crop seen falling to 52.5-55.4 mln T -APK-Inform
KYIV, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest could decrease to between 52.5 million and 55.4 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes due to the Russian invasion which has cut the harvested area, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The consultancy said in a report that the harvest...
Agriculture Online
French wheat protein slips further in latest harvest results
PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nearly complete quality results from France's soft wheat harvest showed slightly weaker protein levels than in initial samples, underscoring a decline compared with last year, according to data from farm office FranceAgriMer on Thursday. For protein, 27% of soft wheat analysed so far came below...
Comments / 0