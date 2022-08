Barry Sanders' son is on the Michigan State basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Nick Sanders, who played at Detroit Country Day, is a walk-on for coach Tom Izzo's Spartans. Sanders, who will wear his father's number 20 in green and white, is listed as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound guard from Franklin. ...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 12 MINUTES AGO