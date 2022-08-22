Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Further Explains His New WWE Contract and Schedule
Roman Reigns revealed at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey back in May that he was entering a new phase of his WWE career, one that would see him wrestling fewer live events, TV tapings and pay-per-views. The changes to the schedule were immediately evident as WWE had to book three consecutive pay-per-views without a world championship match for the first time since 2014. "The Tribal Chief" has only wrestled four times on either TV or pay-per-view since unifying the WWE and Universal Championship, with his latest bout being the Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lensar last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing Another Former WWE Star Back To The Company
Now that Triple H is in charge of creative he’s been bringing back several names who were released from WWE. Fans recently have seen names like Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Dexter Lumis and more return, and it sounds like Triple H is looking to bring more former stars back to the company.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses AEW Rumors, Controversial Comments Regarding Hangman Page, Wants to Make Fans Pay to See What Happens Next
– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso published an article on AEW World Champion CM Punk earlier today ahead of his title unification match against Interim Champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. During the interview, CM Punk addressed the controversial comments he made during his promo last week regarding former champion Hangman Page. Below are some highlights:
John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect
John Cena names his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling. The post John Cena Names His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling, and It Doesn’t Include Anyone You’d Expect appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roman Reigns on his new WWE deal, schedule: ‘If the quality is high, the quantity doesn’t have to be crazy’
Roman Reigns is more than capable of doing the full WWE schedule, as he’s been doing it for a decade. But he’s also a father to five, something he calls “the number one hat that I wear,” so is there a way he can have the same impact as WWE’s top star without being on every single show? The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion believes so. While speaking with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and host Jimmy Traina, Reigns confirmed that he had signed a new deal with WWE and provided some insight into what it entails. He left no doubt about his...
stillrealtous.com
Top AEW Star Suspended Following Backstage Altercation
Anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Eddie Kingston recently completed a suspension from AEW. According to the report Kingston was suspended a few weeks ago following a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevara, but the suspension has ended.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 8/26/22
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, the August 26 edition of AEW “Rampage” was taped Wednesday night from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Full spoilers are listed below, courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen:. * Dark Order defeated The House of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Two Former Impact Wrestling Starts Heading to AEW
During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sonjay Dutt made an announcement regarding the forthcoming Trios match that will take place during AEW All Out. Dutt mentioned that FTR and Wardlow would be up against three members of his stable, but up until tonight, he had not revealed who would be competing. He revealed that his good friends The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) would be facing FTR and Wardlow on the PPV in a team-up with Jay Lethal.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Addresses 'Internet Rumors' That He Is Unhappy Backstage At AEW
Despite a report from last week stating CM Punk has been so unhappy backstage at AEW some thought he may quit, CM Punk is making it clear he loves working for WWE's top competition. When asked by Sports Illustrated if he was happy working for AEW Punk said, "Yes, 100%." This response, of course, also comes in the wake of Punk calling out Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" last week, a move that was reportedly not planned ahead of time and is rooted in real-life animosity.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Opens Up About Big Falling Out He Had With Triple H
Ric Flair and Triple H have a lot of history together, most notably alongside Randy Orton and Batista as part of the highly successful faction known as Evolution. Some iteration of the group lasted from late 2002 until 2005, but it all started with Triple H and Flair. "I don't...
wrestlinginc.com
Dave Bautista Changes His Look For Upcoming Film Role
The spice will flow once again. Former WWE Champion Dave "Batista" Bautista took to Instagram to announce that "If 'the spice must flow' then the beard must go," along with photos of his freshly shaven face, as well as a video of the shaving. Bautista is set to begin production on Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to the 2021 Best Picture nominee. Bautista will reprise his role as Glossu "Beast" Rabban Harkonen, nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonen. Principal photography on the film began in Budapest, Hungary back in July.
stillrealtous.com
Details On Top AEW Star Having Backstage Heat
This week on AEW Dynamite it was revealed that AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa won’t be able to defend her title at All Out due to injury. It was then announced that Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter will face off in a fatal four way match for the interim AEW World Championship.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Teases Return To The Ring
With the wrestling landscape changing so dramatically over the last few months it seems that WWE is trying to lock down talent, and NXT commentator Wade Barrett recently confirmed that he signed an extension on his deal with the company during an interview with BT Sport. It’s been a while...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Heading to the WWE Main Roster Very Soon
WWE NXT 2.0 star Solo Sikoa could be making his way to the main roster soon. As previously reported, WWE NXT star Solo Sikoa (real name Joseph Fatu) revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE considered pairing him with The Usos prior to his NXT debut in 2021. According...
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Gunn Comments On Triple H's New Position In WWE
This Summer, a new regime came into power in WWE, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan being promoted to co-CEOs and Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming an additional position as head of the creative department. Someone who knows Triple H rather well from their time together under the WWE banner as D-Generation X is Billy Gunn, and during the latest episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," he questioned what the true intent is with so many re-hirings like Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano.
Comments / 0