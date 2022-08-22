Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
KSAT 12
These San Antonio companies made Forbes’ list of best employers in Texas this year
SAN ANTONIO – Forbes’ has once again released its findings for best employers in each state, and several of the top companies in Texas this year are in San Antonio. “Two years into an ongoing global pandemic that’s forever transformed the workplace, what makes a good employer? Whether working remotely or from the office, Americans’ priorities have changed,” Forbes said in a statement. “Employers have had to motivate talent, combat burnout and ensure the well-being and safety of their workers, while pursuing profits amid a sensitive political landscape that spurred new levels of corporate activism – not to mention a growing divide in what people want from institutions and companies.”
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Elon Musk considers a hyperloop tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
Whether it’s by car or bus, chances are you’ll have to travel through some highway traffic to reach San Antonio. But Elon Musk proposed a different transportation method this week by tweeting about maybe having a hyperloop demo tunnel between Austin and the Alamo City. The hyperloop, as Musk’s Boring Company envisions, is a high-speed transportation system that involves passengers traveling in autonomous electric pods at 600+ miles per hour. Musk claims it is “the fastest way to get between one downtown and another with known physics,” though if it were approved, the timeline for accomplishing it is unclear. In Las Vegas, where Boring tunnels recently got approval to expand, passengers on the 1.7 mile tunnels beneath the city’s convention center reported traffic backups. He floated the idea in a reply to a larger Twitter thread that began in 2018 with a poll on tunnels. “Impossible pipedream, stupid hole in ground or both?” he asked his followers. 62% voted both.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
Click2Houston.com
Watch: With a ‘feeling of betrayal,’ one family flees Texas in search of safer climate for their transgender daughter
Ess Welsh spent her entire life in Texas. It’s where she fell in love with marching band, where she found a community of fellow Dungeons and Dragons players, and where she faced the looming threat of her family being investigated for child abuse. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott told...
Bill Miller breaks ground on new $55M Westside San Antonio headquarters
It's also seeking a tax break from the county.
nypressnews.com
Sneak peek: The Yogurt Shop Murders
The brutal murders of four teenage girls have haunted Austin, Texas, for 30 years. Could new information lead to a killer? “48 Hours” correspondent Erin Moriarty has reported on the case from the beginning and has the latest on the search for answers Saturday, August 27 at 9/8c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Yorktown community leader dies after overnight wreck
WESTHOFF, Texas – A Cuero resident and Yorktown community leader died after an overnight wreck on a state highway. Tammy Bitterly, 56, was pronounced dead by Peggy Mayer, Justice of the Peace for DeWitt County , at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. According to State of Texas DPS Sergeant Ruben San...
Texans react to Biden's $10K student loan forgiveness decision
Texas GOP reps don't agree with the decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXAN
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti. Back in 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets. He said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.
Hazing incident prompts suspensions for 21 Alamo Heights football players, source tells KENS 5
SAN ANTONIO — Note: The following story includes graphic details. The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team." Twenty-one of those students have been suspended as a result...
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 3