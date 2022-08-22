Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
HPD Identifies Woman Found Pinned Between Car, Gate Post in Kea‘au
Authorities have identified a woman killed in a public accident involving a single motor vehicle in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15. At 6:43 p.m., Hawai‘i police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive Drive in Kea‘au where they found a woman, later identified as Dorinda Bosetti, 54, of Long Beach, Calif., pinned between her vehicle and gate post.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police identify knife-wielding suspect who ‘rapidly’ approached officer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man “rapidly” approached police with a knife before being shot by an officer in Downtown Hilo, Hawaii Island police said. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Jordan Cacatian. Authorities responded to a report of a man who was cutting himself with a knife...
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
bigislandnow.com
3 Injured Nēnē Rehabilitated, Released onto Sanctuary
Three nēnē treated for injuries earlier this month were rehabilitated and released into the Hawai‘i Island Nēnē Sanctuary, on the lower slopes of Mauna Kea. One of the Hawaiian geese had a toe injury, another a broken leg and the third had its wing amputated. The three have joined a more permanent population of nēnē on a parcel of land that is landscaped just for them and where they can be observed integrating into an existing population and naturally foraging.
hawaiinewsnow.com
8 years after a Maui mom went missing, ex-boyfriend found guilty of her murder
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day after beginning their deliberations, a Maui jury on Thursday found Bernard Brown guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014. As the verdict was read out in court, family members and friends cried and shouted...
bigislandnow.com
2 Runaways Located in Good Health
Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
travelawaits.com
This Hawaii State Park Just Reopened To Campers For The First Time In Almost 2 Years
One of Hawaii’s premier locations is open again for overnight camping nearly two years after officials closed it due to overuse and abuse of the land. Kauai’s Polihale State Park reopened overnight camping earlier this month. Reservations can be made online for a spot up to 90 days in advance of a visit.
Hawaii murder suspect in 1982 cold case extradited to California
For nearly 40 years, there were no leads in the investigation until Aug. 2 when Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in connection with her death.
Hawaii reports 2,219 COVID cases, 13 new deaths
There are 1,520 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 282 on the Big Island, 101 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 268 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 43 diagnosed out of state.
Victim hit with metal stake on Maui, suspect in custody
Officers in Maui responded to a disorderly conduct type case on Saturday, Aug. 20 around 5:01 p.m. at Kalama Beach Park in Kihei, according to the Maui Police Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
bigislandnow.com
‘Unlikely’ Police K9 Retires After Productive Drug-Fighting Career
The Hawai‘i Police Department announced the retirement of longtime narcotics canine Rory, who retired Friday, Aug. 5. During his seven years of service, this unlikely looking police dog helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets of Hawai‘i Island and recovered more than half a million dollars.
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Waimea’s Old Russian Fort
In June 2022 it was announced that Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park on Kaua‘i will be renamed Pā‘ula‘ula State Historic Site, but in 1937, Paradise referred to it only as the “old Russian Fort” or “Waimea Fort.”. “A visit to the Hawaiian Islands...
natureworldnews.com
Magnitude 4.Earthquake Strikes Pahala, Hawaii, Near Mauna Loa Volcano
More than 100 people reported feeling an earthquake near the world's largest volcano, according to the USGS. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake happened at Pahala, Hawaii, near the Mauna Loa volcano, at 7:11 p.m. local time / 1:11 a.m. ET. Light shaking was recorded by 111 persons in the first hour...
KITV.com
Pinky's Hempire files lawsuit against Dept of Health and re-opens first store after raid
HONOLULU (KITV)- A Hawaii hemp company is suing the Hawaii Department of Health. In June, Pinky's Hempire shops were raided which forced the company to shut down all five of its locations. Now the business is making a comeback. The Pinky's in Waikiki is open, the only one operating. It's...
BEAT OF HAWAII
210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports
It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With demand high, Maui food bank seeks community kokua to fill the shelves
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For some, a grocery store cart full of food is just fantasy. “I remember being so hungry, not knowing where my next meal was going to come from,” said Estera Vierra. “The struggle is real,” Christopher De Freitas added. Vierra and De Freitas now run...
bigislandnow.com
Earthquake Rattles Near Pāhala
A magnitude-4.0 earthquake rattled six miles east of Pāhala, at a depth of 20 miles below sea level, on Monday evening. Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory reports the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. In a press release last night, HVO states the tumbler was part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019.
bigislandnow.com
COVID Weekly Update: 282 New Cases Reported on Big Island
The state Department of Health reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Aug. 24, bringing the statewide total to 337,737. Thirteen new fatalities were reported. A total of 282 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
