Three nēnē treated for injuries earlier this month were rehabilitated and released into the Hawai‘i Island Nēnē Sanctuary, on the lower slopes of Mauna Kea. One of the Hawaiian geese had a toe injury, another a broken leg and the third had its wing amputated. The three have joined a more permanent population of nēnē on a parcel of land that is landscaped just for them and where they can be observed integrating into an existing population and naturally foraging.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO