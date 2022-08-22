ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

HPD Identifies Woman Found Pinned Between Car, Gate Post in Kea‘au

Authorities have identified a woman killed in a public accident involving a single motor vehicle in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15. At 6:43 p.m., Hawai‘i police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive Drive in Kea‘au where they found a woman, later identified as Dorinda Bosetti, 54, of Long Beach, Calif., pinned between her vehicle and gate post.
HAWAIIAN PARADISE PARK, HI
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

3 Injured Nēnē Rehabilitated, Released onto Sanctuary

Three nēnē treated for injuries earlier this month were rehabilitated and released into the Hawai‘i Island Nēnē Sanctuary, on the lower slopes of Mauna Kea. One of the Hawaiian geese had a toe injury, another a broken leg and the third had its wing amputated. The three have joined a more permanent population of nēnē on a parcel of land that is landscaped just for them and where they can be observed integrating into an existing population and naturally foraging.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

2 Runaways Located in Good Health

Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Tennis Shoes
bigislandnow.com

‘Unlikely’ Police K9 Retires After Productive Drug-Fighting Career

The Hawai‘i Police Department announced the retirement of longtime narcotics canine Rory, who retired Friday, Aug. 5. During his seven years of service, this unlikely looking police dog helped take 60 pounds of drugs off the streets of Hawai‘i Island and recovered more than half a million dollars.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 4.Earthquake Strikes Pahala, Hawaii, Near Mauna Loa Volcano

More than 100 people reported feeling an earthquake near the world's largest volcano, according to the USGS. A magnitude 4.0 earthquake happened at Pahala, Hawaii, near the Mauna Loa volcano, at 7:11 p.m. local time / 1:11 a.m. ET. Light shaking was recorded by 111 persons in the first hour...
PAHALA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

210 Flights Delayed Again At 5 Hawaii Airports

It’s been three weeks since Hawaii flight delays last caught our attention. But unfortunately, these seem to be an eternal problem, as reported by the flight-tracking service FlightAware and by OAG’s FlightView. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 210 Hawaii flight delays took place at five Hawaii airports. These were a mix of short and long delays on both mainland and interisland flights.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police locate woman who escaped from custody

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they have located a woman who escaped from police custody. Authorities said 34-year-old Jenna Martin was arrested in Pahoa on Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Officials said she had escaped around 6 p.m. on Monday. There was no word on why she was in...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Earthquake Rattles Near Pāhala

A magnitude-4.0 earthquake rattled six miles east of Pāhala, at a depth of 20 miles below sea level, on Monday evening. Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory reports the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes. In a press release last night, HVO states the tumbler was part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been going on since 2019.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

COVID Weekly Update: 282 New Cases Reported on Big Island

The state Department of Health reported 2,219 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Aug. 24, bringing the statewide total to 337,737. Thirteen new fatalities were reported. A total of 282 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy