MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO