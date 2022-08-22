ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KCTV 5

Federal grant awards Kansas Corporate Commission with $25 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grant awarded to the Kansas Corporate Commission has provided $25 million to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The grant is part of $1.15 billion placed under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remedy abandoned oil and gas wells.
KCTV 5

Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
KCTV 5

As COVID trends down, lack of beds, staff worry Kansas doctors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - While COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward, the lack of open beds and available staff have doctors in Northeast Kansas worried about the fall and winter seasons. The University of Kansas Health System hosted its COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with a panel of...
KCTV 5

K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
