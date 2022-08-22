Read full article on original website
Fact Finders: Will recreational marijuana impact auto insurance rates in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s comments on the recreational marijuana ballot issue are making headlines across the state. He says, “I think that thing’s a disaster.”. Since the issue is in the news, one of our viewers wrote, “I’m concerned that if the leisure...
Why a Springfield homeless shelter filed lawsuit against the state of Missouri and the Attorney General
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The non-profit Springfield-based organization that runs Eden Village and Revive 66 Campground homeless shelters is suing the state of Missouri and Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The lawsuit claims a recently-passed house bill concerning the homeless is unconstitutional. The Gathering Tree was formed 12 years ago by...
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Federal grant awards Kansas Corporate Commission with $25 million
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A federal grant awarded to the Kansas Corporate Commission has provided $25 million to help plug abandoned wells in the state. The grant is part of $1.15 billion placed under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help states remedy abandoned oil and gas wells.
Funeral services set for Kansas State Rep. Gail Finney
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Funeral services are set to celebrate the life and legacy of Kansas State Representative Gail Finney. A wake will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1525 N. Lorraine, in Wichita. The official Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
School districts turn toward 4-day weeks, staff support as teachers struggle with mental health
MISSOURI (KCTV) - An ongoing teacher shortage nationwide has Missouri state education officials worried about teachers’ mental health. Missouri Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Dr. Margie Vandeven said the teacher shortage goes beyond just low salary and lack of resources complaints. Blue Springs School District and other school...
As COVID trends down, lack of beds, staff worry Kansas doctors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - While COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward, the lack of open beds and available staff have doctors in Northeast Kansas worried about the fall and winter seasons. The University of Kansas Health System hosted its COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Aug. 24, with a panel of...
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
Charges filed after person is hit by vehicle, pinned against hotel in Lee’s Summit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a person was hit by a vehicle and pinned against a hotel in Lee’s Summit, which ultimately led to their death. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 23-year-old Camden E. Hager from Lee’s...
