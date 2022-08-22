Read full article on original website
Football and fans back at Ladd Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football is back in Ladd Peebles Stadium for the first time since a shooting there in October of 2021. With games at the facility this season the district is upgrading security measures. Everyone going into the stands must go through a metal detector, only clear bags are allowed inside […]
ABC13 Game of the Week: North Shore begins state title defense by crushing The Woodlands, 49-21
The Mustangs pressed the gas and never let off, doubling up The Woodlands. But more importantly, the win awards bragging rights in a bet between ABC13 anchors.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Trey Lance’s first test comes against Matt Eberflus’ Bears defense
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Week 1 Week 1 — @ Chicago Bears Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Sunday, Sep 11
