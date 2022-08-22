ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Miguel, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
CAMBRIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Lythgoe
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks?

The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks was $449. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $747.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022

This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Winery#Business Industry#Linus Business#American#Cross Canyons
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kprl.com

Opener For Wednesday 08.24.2022

Much cooler today in the north county, and the cool weather will persist through the weekend. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80’s tomorrow, and down into the mid 70’s on the weekend. Great weather for the pioneer luncheon planned Sunday afternoon at the park in San...
SAN MIGUEL, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Cambria in the past 4 weeks

A house in Cambria that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last four weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $883 per square foot.
CAMBRIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy