New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
New Times
The Place on PCH in Oceano is a studio where artists can explore creativity and themselves
A pandemic gorilla slathered in red hunches over next to the stairs that lead down to an art studio. Topped by a black felt sombrero, Darcy Badiali's sculpture watches over the koi pond, art-filled walls, and potted plants that populate The Place on PCH. The slatted floor is still wet...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles in the the past week?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles decreased in the last week to $393. That’s $119 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $405. The most...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Paso Robles in the week of Aug. 14
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $765,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $620,125, $395 per square foot.
Paso Robles Pioneer Day Belle Announced
PASO ROBLES — Hear ye, hear ye, the Paso Robles Pioneer Day court is finally complete with the Pioneer Day Belle and her attendants announced at the Royal Dinner on Sunday, Aug. 21. Jenna Wilshusen will be representing the El Pomar area as the 2022 Pioneer Day Belle.
Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria
The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.
Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo
Halloween in August? Halloween stores are popping up across the Central Coast - months before the next big holiday. The post Spirit Halloween Stores appear in Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Cambria in the the last four weeks?
The median price per square foot for a home in Cambria in the last four weeks was $742. That’s $248 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past four weeks was $747.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks?
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the last two weeks was $449. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Templeton, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $747.
Atascadero High School Cheerleaders Make All-American Cheer Team
ATASCADERO — This summer, while attending cheer camp, six of Atascadero High School’s (AHS) seniors tried out and made it onto the All-American Cheer Team. The cheerleaders will represent AHS by performing at the London New Year’s Day Parade in London, England. “Six of our seniors decided...
kprl.com
Old Timers Barbecue 08.25.2022
This coming Sunday, the Old Timer’s Barbecue returns to San Miguel. The barbecue is hosted by the San Miguel Lions Club. It will be held Sunday from noon to two at the San Miguel community park. BBQ chicken dinner for $15. Old timers who are 80 years old or...
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in Paso Robles
Junction offers an extensive tapas and drinks menu. – Junction, located in the Paso Robles Downtown Train Station, is the newest spot in town to grab Spanish tapas with a Latin twist, enjoy drinks from local and abroad breweries and wineries, and spend time with friends and family. Owners and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 8 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo in the week of Aug. 14
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the past week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $575.
Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition
Santa Maria High School 2022 graduate, Daniel Pacheco-Sierra, placed in the top ten of the InvestWrite essay competition designed to connect students to the virtual Stock Market world. The post Recent Santa Maria High School graduate places tenth in United States for InvestWrite competition appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Opener For Wednesday 08.24.2022
Much cooler today in the north county, and the cool weather will persist through the weekend. High temperatures will drop into the mid 80’s tomorrow, and down into the mid 70’s on the weekend. Great weather for the pioneer luncheon planned Sunday afternoon at the park in San...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Cambria in the past 4 weeks
A house in Cambria that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last four weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $883 per square foot.
This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise
Are you dreaming of driving on dunes and camping on the sand? This is the perfect spot for you. The post This California Beach Is an Off-Roader’s Paradise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SLO County ‘Renaissance man’ honored with memorial bench at elephant seal rookery
The World War II veteran was a “loving raconteur ... whose charm and radiant smile lit up any room,” his widow said.
