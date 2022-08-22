JumpStart and the Cleveland Browns Announce Partnership to Support Cleveland-Area Small Business Owners

Read full article on original website
247Sports
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/25: More Modell Failure, Bitonio on Defense, and Aggressive Napping
There are two things we need to talk about today. Given the origins of this site, we need to discuss Uncle Scum and the notion of immortality. And, of course, we’re going to talk about naps. Regarding the latter, I’ve found that there are a few things one gets...
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question
Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/25/22)
It is Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are in nearly unanimous agreement on the top headline for the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Art Modell Eliminated From Hall Of Fame Consideration. Daryl Ruiter paints an accurate picture of what happens when Modell is...
Yardbarker
Browns HC Has No Desire To Talk About Baker Mayfield
Just two seasons ago, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski helped the Cleveland Browns reach the playoffs. It was a monumental feat because they hadn’t been to the postseason since 2002. While working together, they also helped the Browns score a road playoff victory over the Pittsburgh...
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett gets honest about facing Baker Mayfield
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted that facing his former team will mean a little more to him than any other game after he was replaced by Deshaun Watson and traded to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, that won’t necessarily be true for Mayfield’s former teammate Myles Garrett.
Browns Fan Goes Viral Over Offensive DeShaun Watson Shirts
A Cleveland Browns fan recently went viral for peddling offensive Deshaun Watson T-shirts supporting his alleged behavior, and the NFL team reportedly can’t do anything about it. Cleveland Browns fans can’t control their excitement for Deshaun Watson hopefully make them a winning team again and they’re showing that excitement...
Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett would ‘enjoy’ sacking Baker Mayfield a couple times in Week 1
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett has no issues with his former teammate — and probably still friend —
Bernie Kosar Reacts To Death Of Longtime Browns Announcer
Former Cleveland Browns broadcaster Jim Mueller passed away Sunday at the age of 79. Mueller called Browns games from 1975-1995, a stretch including Bernie Kosar's eight-plus years under center. On Sunday night, the former Pro Bowl quarterback responded to Mueller's death with a tribute on Twitter. He posted a photo...
D'Ernest Johnson: The goal is staying here with the Browns; being the No. 1 is every running back's dream
D’Ernest Johnson talks about about his role going into this season, what he’s learned by playing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the potential for rookie Jerome Ford, his approach towards his future, his goal of becoming a lead back and more.
Yardbarker
Browns Fans Are Becoming a Problem
Browns fans are a problem. Some fans at home games have brought some truly awful signs and shirts to games after the Deshaun Watson suspension. The signs and shirts have been vulgar toward women with many obscenities on them. The signs that were made were especially bad. The photo that was taken included a child standing by his dad holding up these signs. And then the shirt wasn’t any better.
Former Browns center J.C. Tretter announces his retirement
One of the many interesting moves that the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was the release of veteran center J.C. Tretter. The team saved significant cap space with the move and transitioned the starting role to Nick Harris. Unfortunately for Harris and the Browns, he went down for the year...
Yardbarker
Browns appear to hide Joel Bitonio's response to 'Cleveland against the world' comments
Cleveland Browns All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio generated controversy in the eyes of some when he remarked it was "Cleveland against the world" after players heard boos during the preseason opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12, specifically when Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was on the field early in the contest.
New York Jets Build Fan Data Into Supercharged Consulting Arm
The New York Jets have converted a database of seven million fans into a powerful engine to help marketing partners craft sophisticated campaigns to do anything from creating brand awareness to acquiring just a handful of unique customers. Evolving out of the team’s early move into paperless tickets nine years ago, the Jets’ internal arm—partnership sales and business intelligence—is at the forefront of a move by sports teams to convert the influx of fan data into a useful tool beyond ticket sales. “It’s about targeting the right people with the right message at the right time,” Jeff Fernandez, head of the franchise’s...
NFL・
FirstEnergy Stadium and Cleveland Browns Charge Ahead with Evolv Technology’s AI Weapons Detection Screening System
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), the global leader in AI-powered weapons detection security screening, today announced FirstEnergy Stadium is relying on the company’s systems, data and analytics to enhance public safety and create better fan experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005191/en/ FirstEnergy Stadium (Photo: Business Wire)
