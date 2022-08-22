Read full article on original website
Intriguing Aircraft Lures Eyes to the Sky in Central Iowa
All eyes were focused on low-flying "mysterious" aircraft in Des Moines this week that turned out to be nothing but a routine training exercise. It may happen more frequently than we know, but it's an awesome sight when it's right from your own backyard. According to KCCI, many residents did see it Tuesday and curiously wondered what was going on.
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Fire destroys building at Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department were called out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Wednesday morning after a warehouse caught fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the structure at the fairgrounds off of Dean Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a report of smoke in the area was called in, Ahman […]
KCCI.com
Used vegetable oil spills after semi crashes in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A tractor-trailer rolled into a ditch along Interstate 80 east Thursday morning. Madison County EMA says the semi was hauling vegetable oil. The oil spilled all over the highway. Multiple agencies responded and were able to clean it up. The driver was taken to the...
beeherald.com
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
iheart.com
Des Moines Property Assessment Underway
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Property Condition Survey has been underway this year in the city of Des Moines. Staffers with the city's office of Neighborhood Services have been gathering information about the condition of commercial and residential properties throughout the entire city. SuAnn Donovan, the City’s deputy director of...
KCCI.com
Drivers on rural roads in Iowa asked to pay attention at uncontrolled crossings
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office shared images from a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a livestock trailer Tuesday on Facebook. The sheriff's office said in the post that the crash occurred at an uncontrolled intersection in a rural area south of Zearing. No one...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard Announces Retirement
A local public safety official who has served Dallas County for many years recently announced their retirement. Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard has spent almost 16 years serving as the sheriff while spending 28 years in law enforcement and four years in the Marine Corps and will be retiring on August 31st.
KCCI.com
Driver hopes to find woman who rescued her during flash flood
DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver caught in flash flooding on Hickman Road on Friday is hoping to find the woman who rescued her — and an explanation of why the flooding was so severe. The driver, who preferred to use her first name, Robbie, was forced to...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
KCCI.com
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
theperrynews.com
Two-car crash slows traffic Tuesday on Iowa Highway 141
Two cars collided on Iowa Highway 141 at Eighth Street in Perry Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 7:45 a.m. The crash appeared to occur in the eastbound lanes on Iowa Highway 141, and both vehicles came to rest on the south shoulder of the roadway.
Marshalltown community worried for future of Riverside Cemetery lake
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The lake at the center of Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown is a staple of the burial grounds. But there's a bit of a problem: the funds keeping the lake full are drying up, and now community members are worried that the lake itself might not be far behind.
Here's how to save the most money to fix that hail damage on your car
URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike Hall has been in business for over three decades at Dynamic Auto Artists in Urbandale. But it's been a long time since he's seen hail damage as bad as what happened on Friday. "2001 or 2002 is probably the last time we've seen big stuff...
KCCI.com
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
ktvo.com
10 pounds of meth found in Heartland suspects' spare tire
LIBERAL, Kan. — Three suspects from the Heartland are facing drug charges following a major bust in southwest Kansas. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says the trio had 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the spare tire of their vehicle. Deputies carried out the drug investigation in Liberal, Kansas,...
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group
A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
