ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 66

Eye Demand!
3d ago

Oregon would only be a surprise to the insipid sports reporters and knuckle dragging fan base in the other side of the Mississippi. The Ducks beat The Ohio State University in the ‘Slipper’ last year. Media ignored the loss for the Buckeyes as it didn’t fit the adoration narrative in the Midwest.

Reply(5)
9
Jacopo Dantes
3d ago

Thanks, but no thanks. Too much drama with Oregon and the Big 10 needs more Big market doormats like Rutgers and Maryland. University of Houston and Baylor would make better additions, so would Cal.

Reply(2)
4
Doug Kallhoff
3d ago

Do not want the University of Nike at Eugene joining! University Is also way to “WOKE”…Not A Good Fit!

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Texas Football Coach Tom Herman Lands New Job

With the 2022 college football season just a few days away, CBS Sports has announced that Tom Herman will be a part of their team this fall. Herman is one of four roster additions for CBS Sports this season. Former running back Robert Turbin, play-by-play announcer Meghan McPeak and former tight end Christian Fauria have also joined the network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ryan Day

Urban Meyer brought Ryan Day to Ohio State as his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. Day later succeeded him as the Buckeyes' head coach following the 2018 season. Since then, while he hasn't matched Meyer's national title, Day has kept Ohio State among the elite in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion. Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans React To Troubling Former Ohio State Player Arrest News

It was announced this week that former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence. Williamson, 23, forced a woman to withdraw $500 from an ATM last week. He...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Knight
Person
Kevin Warren
thecomeback.com

Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Usc#The Oregon Ducks#G#Sec#Florida State
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to coach’s wild spying claim

Just days before the start of the 2022 college football season, it looks like we have a wild scandal on our hands as Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez – the former coach of the Michigan Wolverines – is apparently accusing upcoming opponent Stephen F. Austin of spying on his team ahead of their season-opening matchup on Saturday.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Benzinga

Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy