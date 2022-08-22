ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'

Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard wants more intensity from his side

Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
SOCCER
SB Nation

FAO the Sunderland powerbrokers: Please make me happy and give Ross Stewart a new deal!

As we all know the modern-day football transfer market is volatile, unpredictable, and just a little bit crazy. With TV and sponsorship revenues skyrocketing the purse strings are looser then ever, agents and hangers-on are more influential, and the deals themselves are increasingly complex. Meanwhile, Sky Sports News chronicles the dramatic goings-on with barely-disguised glee, their reporters practically salivating over the latest hot rumours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Coady
SB Nation

Youri Tielemans price expected to drop

Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries win 5-3 on penalties

Premier League side Bournemouth beat Norwich 5-3 on penalties at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Todd Cantwell fired what proved to be the decisive spot-kick against the bar. Adam Idah thought he had got the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid

For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sport#Bbc Radio Merseyside#Everton#Nottingham Forest#Toffees#Bbcmerseysport#Bbcsounds#Bbc Sport Merseyside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

A special 102nd birthday celebration

I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
TWITTER

Comments / 0

Community Policy