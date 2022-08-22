Read full article on original website
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
SB Nation
Lampard wants more intensity from his side
Everton certainly weren’t pretty in their 1-0 win over Fleetwood Town but manager Frank Lampard was relieved to rest some key members of his squad while giving some playing time to other players on the fringes of the first team squad. In the three-man backline club captain Seamus Coleman...
SB Nation
FAO the Sunderland powerbrokers: Please make me happy and give Ross Stewart a new deal!
As we all know the modern-day football transfer market is volatile, unpredictable, and just a little bit crazy. With TV and sponsorship revenues skyrocketing the purse strings are looser then ever, agents and hangers-on are more influential, and the deals themselves are increasingly complex. Meanwhile, Sky Sports News chronicles the dramatic goings-on with barely-disguised glee, their reporters practically salivating over the latest hot rumours.
Report: Crystal Palace ‘Unlikely’ to Let Wilfried Zaha Join Chelsea This Summer
It seems like Chelsea's pursuit of Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha is set to come to an end.
SB Nation
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
BBC
Norwich City 2-2 Bournemouth: Cherries win 5-3 on penalties
Premier League side Bournemouth beat Norwich 5-3 on penalties at Carrow Road to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Todd Cantwell fired what proved to be the decisive spot-kick against the bar. Adam Idah thought he had got the winner for Norwich with seven minutes left, only for Cherries debutant...
SB Nation
Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid
For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.
'He’s A Lovely Guy, Very Laid Back' - Liverpool Linked Leandro Paredes On Former Teammate
According to reports in Italy Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Liverpool this summer following the Reds injury woes.
BBC
Real Bedford: Forest Green promotion winner Rob Sinclair leading bitcoin-backed side
Just five years ago, Rob Sinclair was a member of the Forest Green Rovers squad that won promotion to the English Football League for the first time. Now, aged only 32, he finds himself in a very different scenario, but one he hopes will result in a similar - if less elevated - outcome.
Chelsea Stars Could Be Included In Anthony Gordon Deal
Two players are in Everton's sights as they look to bolster their injury-riddled squad.
Fulham Eliminated From EFL Cup As Leicester And Bournemouth Survive Shootouts
Leicester beat Stockport County of League Two 3-1 in a penalty shootout after toiling to a 0-0 draw at Edgeley Park.
BBC
Champions League draw: Busy group stages, strikers on the move and Ukrainian teams
The Champions League draw takes place at 17:00 BST on Thursday in Istanbul - so what do you need to know?. The group stage will be played over nine midweeks this season so the World Cup can be accommodated. So who is in it, who is going to win it,...
UEFA・
BBC
Russell Martin frustrated but not surprised by Swansea City's financial situation
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin shares fans' frustrations about the club's financial situation - but says it is no different to what he expected. Martin has bemoaned his inability to sign players without selling first. Fans have long been critical of the Swans' American owners, while ex-player Ian Walsh...
BBC
A special 102nd birthday celebration
I spent a very memorable day on Sunday with the wonderful man who introduced me to Manchester City. I am talking about my City-mad dad, Geoffrey, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Sunday. Dad took me to my first-ever game at Maine Road, when City were in the old second...
