For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO