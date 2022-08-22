Read full article on original website
Gary Izing
3d ago
Of course, how convienant. Not a word about why the KGB more than doubled their presence in Ukraine two years ago! Funny how that was never mentioned.
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Zelenskyy says Russia's actions at nuclear plant put world on the "brink of radiation catastrophe" in surprise U.N. address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a surprise remote address on Wednesday during a U.N. Security Council meeting, accusing Russia of putting the world on the "brink of radiation catastrophe" by taking military action near Europe's largest nuclear plant. The meeting, which commemorated Ukraine Independence Day and marked six months of...
Nuclear power plant on Ukraine war's front lines temporarily cut off from grid
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid Thursday because of fire damage, causing a blackout in the region and heightening fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant, Europe's largest,...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Trump fights federal investigation, asks court for a "special master" to review documents
Former President Donald Trump is challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search and requesting a "special master" be appointed by the court to review the confiscated documents. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa has the latest on the investigation, and then CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins us to discuss the potential impact on Trump's plans for 2024.
Does a president have the right to withhold privileged documents from the National Archives?
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys say executive privilege should protect records seized this month from his residence in Florida, as the legal battle over who should control the Trump presidency's records continues. Trump's attorneys, who have requested that a "special master" review documents taken in the Aug. 8 search, argued...
FBI, DHS issue bulletin warning of potential for racially motivated copycat attacks
The U.S. government on Tuesday urged law enforcement partners nationwide to "remain vigilant" and watch for indicators of potential copycat attacks following the widespread dissemination of over 700 pages written by the 19-year-old suspect who allegedly opened fire and killed 10 people in a supermarket located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, in May.
Judge orders release of redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
A federal judge Thursday ordered the release of a redacted version of the affidavit used in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. According to the order, the document must be unsealed by 12 p.m. Eastern time Friday. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the judge's order.
Justice Department submits redacted version of Mar-a-Lago affidavit ahead of possible public release
Washington – Federal prosecutors have filed a redacted version of the underlying evidence that prompted the Aug. 8 search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence, court records showed Thursday. The sealed submission is now before a magistrate judge who will consider whether to take the unusual step of releasing portions of the secret affidavit to the public.
Pentagon releases plan to mitigate civilian casualties in U.S. airstrikes
The Pentagon released a plan Thursday aimed at better preventing civilian casualties and harm to civilian infrastructure in U.S. airstrikes. In January, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tasked a working group with developing a plan after the U.S. military faced criticism for recent strikes. A botched strike in Afghanistan last August killed 10 civilians, including seven children, and a recent investigation by the New York Times of a 2019 strike in Syria found more civilians were killed than the military initially acknowledged.
Spain allows suspected gunman to be euthanized before trial, angering victims
Spain's assisted suicide law is in the spotlight after doctors allowed the death of a former security guard who faced trial for having allegedly stormed his former workplace a year ago, shooting and wounding three people and later a police officer. Eugen Sabau, known in Spain as "the Tarragona gunman,"...
Is the Trump - Fox News love affair over?
As Donald Trump deals with the fallout from the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, one area of the media to which he usually turns to comfort has become another avenue for criticism.Fox News, whose pro-Trump opinion hosts dominate the network’s primetime lineup, was not the first place many would expect to hear condemnations of Mr Trump’s actions, particularly while much of the GOP is involved in spinning the president’s defence. But that’s exactly what happened in the immediate wake of the raid when Steve Scalise, the GOP House whip, went on Fox & Friends likely expecting his baseless accusations about the...
Government lawyers advised Barr not to bring obstruction charges against Trump after Mueller report, newly-released memo reveals
A Justice Department memo from 2019 that was released Wednesday revealed government lawyers urged then-Attorney General William Barr to decline to bring obstruction charges against President Donald Trump based on their ruling that the then-president had not "corruptly" sought to interfere with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. "A fair evaluation...
Three U.S. service members recovering from injuries from Syria rocket attack
Three U.S. service members are recovering from injuries after a retaliatory rocket attack in northeast Syria, one day after the U.S. military carried out air strikes in the same region on infrastructure used by alleged Iranian-backed militias. CBS News anchors Nikki Battiste and Elaine Quijano spoke with Seth Jones, director of CSIS's International Security Program, about what conflict means for stability in the region.
Afghan women and girls struggle for basic human rights under Taliban rule
In Afghanistan, daily life for women and girls has changed monumentally in the last year, as they face new restrictions under Taliban rule. Azra Jafari, an Afghan politician, human rights activist and the first female mayor in Afghanistan, joined CBS News from exile in Washington to discuss the plight women now face in her country.
CBS Evening News, August 23, 2022
Trump kept more than 700 pages of classified records at Mar-a-Lago; Veteran with PTSD found purpose in search for solitude.
