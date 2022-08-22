ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party

By Marsha Badger
 5 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


If we learned anything from Remy Ma, it’s to not sleep on her fashion game. The rapper oozed retro vibes at TT Torrez’s 90s dinner and birthday party celebration at Universal Hip Hop Museum on August 20, 2022, in New York City.

Dressed in denim overalls and a matching jacket by FUBU, the Bronx-native partnered the look with an orange bucket hat, bamboo earrings, 54 11 Reebok sneakers, and undeniable swag.

Remy styled the look with a blunt bob hairstyle that perfectly complimented her look.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Standing by her side was her husband Papoose, dressed in classic tan Carhartt pants, with a matching jacket and hat. He completed the look with a pair of Timberland boots. Together, the couple pulled off  seamless 90s ensembles that met the birthday party’s theme.

Remy doesn’t play when it comes to serving top-tier looks. She attended the premiere of Power Book III’s Raising Kanan, clad in blue boyfriend jeans, a white cropped top styled with one button closed, blue Bottega Veneta wire stretch sandals and a matching blue Birkin bag.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


She’s a vibe! Remy Ma’s style is so chic and effortless. She pulls the best looks together and serves them with the utmost confidence. We stan! What do you think? Are you feelin’ her 90s getup?

Comments / 0

 

#Fubu#Boyfriend Jeans#Themed Birthday Party#Universal Hip Hop Museum#Reebok#Timberland
K97.5

K97.5

