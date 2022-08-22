ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday. Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. They...
Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis for Florida governor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Charlie Crist is a big winner in the Florida gubernatorial primary. The congressman from St. Petersburg — and former Republican governor of Florida — won arguably the highest-profile race on this election day. He'll face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election on Nov. 8.
Michigan officials respond to Pres. Biden's student loan forgiveness

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan officials have released statements after President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide student debt cancellation. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced in a tweet. Prior...
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision

DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers...
TSA checkpoint at MBS Airport installs new credential authentication technology

FREELAND, Mich. - Credential authentication technology (CAT) unit has been installed and is in use at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at MBS International Airport. Passengers will approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and listen to the instructions of the TSA officer, who will insert the personal...
Man swims across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage for non-profits

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A New York man with northern Michigan ties has completed the first official swim across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage. Jake Bright started his morning from Sleeping Bear Point and swam 6.9 miles to South Manitou Island. The swim took him just under four hours and...
VIDEO: Teenager rolls car on I-75

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have released a video of a 16-year-old rolling their car on I-75. MSP say the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that the driver was uninjured. "Seat belts save lives," the MSP Seventh District tweeted.
Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
Michiganders to receive extra help with groceries this August

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in August. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million...
House ravaged by fire in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, Mich. - The Mount Morris Fire Department is working to find out what caused a house fire in Mount Morris township. Genesee County Dispatch Indicates it happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday at Roosevelt Avenue and North Saginaw Road. A possible entrapment was also reported, but officials...
Bus driver shortage impacting schools in Mid-Michigan, district offering sign-on bonus

Fewer bus drivers are out on the road to help students get to and from school. It is an issue impacting not only Michigan, but across the country. Adam Rackza, the Director of Transportation for Grand Blanc Community Schools says this is the first time he’s had to change scheduling, just in an effort to attract more bus drivers. It’s a compromise he felt he had to make.
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
Memorial to be installed at Oxford High School honoring lives lost in tragedy

OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools has announced that a transitional memorial will be installed at Oxford High School. You can see details on installation and visiting times in the letter from the Superintendent below:. Dear Oxford School Community,. Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate will remain in our thoughts and...
