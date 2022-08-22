Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Judge sets December sentencing dates in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be sentenced in December, a judge said Wednesday. Adam Fox's date is Dec. 12, while Barry Croft Jr. will return to court on Dec. 28, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said. They...
nbc25news.com
Two men convicted in 2nd trial of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, in a plot prosecutors described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr....
nbc25news.com
Accused Oxford shooter to remain in Oakland County Jail, says judge
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - UPDATE: A judge says the Ethan Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The next hearing is scheduled for September 22nd at 9 a.m. _ _ _. The suspect in the Oxford High School shooting is back in court Thursday at...
nbc25news.com
Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Charlie Crist is a big winner in the Florida gubernatorial primary. The congressman from St. Petersburg — and former Republican governor of Florida — won arguably the highest-profile race on this election day. He'll face incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis in the general election on Nov. 8.
nbc25news.com
Michigan officials respond to Pres. Biden's student loan forgiveness
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan officials have released statements after President Joe Biden announced a plan to provide student debt cancellation. Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness, Biden announced in a tweet. Prior...
nbc25news.com
Long-term victims of car crashes win key insurance decision
DETROIT (AP) — Major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. In a 2-1 opinion, the court said lawmakers...
nbc25news.com
Absentee ballot applications now available for the Nov. 8 general election
LANSING, Mich. - Michiganders can now apply to vote absentee in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters choosing to vote by mail are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible to avoid postal delays. “Every successful election we have held in Michigan over the last three years, voters...
nbc25news.com
TSA checkpoint at MBS Airport installs new credential authentication technology
FREELAND, Mich. - Credential authentication technology (CAT) unit has been installed and is in use at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at MBS International Airport. Passengers will approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and listen to the instructions of the TSA officer, who will insert the personal...
nbc25news.com
Man swims across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage for non-profits
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A New York man with northern Michigan ties has completed the first official swim across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage. Jake Bright started his morning from Sleeping Bear Point and swam 6.9 miles to South Manitou Island. The swim took him just under four hours and...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Citizen finds dead elderly woman along side of road in Isabella County
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a local resident found an elderly woman dead on the edge of a roadway that appeared to have been hit and killed by a vehicle. Troopers are investigating the incident that is believed to have happened early Thursday morning on Weidman Road...
nbc25news.com
VIDEO: Teenager rolls car on I-75
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have released a video of a 16-year-old rolling their car on I-75. MSP say the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and that the driver was uninjured. "Seat belts save lives," the MSP Seventh District tweeted.
nbc25news.com
Saginaw County woman wins $300k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Saginaw County woman’s jaw dropped when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game. The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro. “Cashword...
nbc25news.com
Michiganders to receive extra help with groceries this August
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in August. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households. “We will keep working together to help over 1.3 million...
nbc25news.com
House ravaged by fire in Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, Mich. - The Mount Morris Fire Department is working to find out what caused a house fire in Mount Morris township. Genesee County Dispatch Indicates it happened sometime after 10 p.m. on Monday at Roosevelt Avenue and North Saginaw Road. A possible entrapment was also reported, but officials...
nbc25news.com
Bus driver shortage impacting schools in Mid-Michigan, district offering sign-on bonus
Fewer bus drivers are out on the road to help students get to and from school. It is an issue impacting not only Michigan, but across the country. Adam Rackza, the Director of Transportation for Grand Blanc Community Schools says this is the first time he’s had to change scheduling, just in an effort to attract more bus drivers. It’s a compromise he felt he had to make.
nbc25news.com
Girl Scouts and St. Julian Winery partner to create pairing kits
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery partnered to sell cookies and wine pairing kits. The kits include two bottles of St. Julian wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. They are available through Aug. 31, 2022, according to a press release. There are...
nbc25news.com
Collecting a bushel of red pine cones this September could earn you $100
Are you a whiz at tree identification and would you like to make some money? Collecting a bushel of red pine cones this September will earn you $100 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests. From Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones...
nbc25news.com
Oxford students return to school for new year with new safety measures in place
OXFORD, Mich. - After the tragic shooting at Oxford High School last year that claimed the lives of four students and left six other students and one teacher injured the district and families both wanted to implement several new safety measures. Students returned to class on Thursday for the start...
nbc25news.com
Memorial to be installed at Oxford High School honoring lives lost in tragedy
OXFORD, Mich. - Oxford Community Schools has announced that a transitional memorial will be installed at Oxford High School. You can see details on installation and visiting times in the letter from the Superintendent below:. Dear Oxford School Community,. Hana, Justin, Madisyn, and Tate will remain in our thoughts and...
