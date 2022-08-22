Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated
There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.
Most Popular Dog Breed in Illinois & Missouri Might Surprise You
I love my dogs and I think I will have dogs for the rest of my life. They truly are man's (or woman's) best friend, but if you thinking of getting a pet the most popular breed in Illinois and Missouri I might help with your decision. Missouri. Bestlineonline.com named...
Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmers’ Almanac Releases Predictions for This Coming Winter
Get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel,” declares the 2023 Farmers’ Almanac, as the publication has released its winter predictions earlier than ever. The official Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t come out until August 15, but extreme summer weather and rising prices all over the US have led the publication to release predictions early.
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Viral Plea Ends With 98-Year-Old Grandma Swimming Out of Flooded Kentucky Home
As the deadly floodwaters in Kentucky continues to cause havoc, one woman’s story has garnered particular attention, illustrating the horror of the catastrophic natural disaster. Missy Amubrgey Crovetti shared a now-viral photo on Facebook of her 98-year-old grandma, Mae Amburgey, stranded in her home, asking if anyone in the...
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farmers' Almanac's Michigan winter prediction is out, predicts unreasonable cold, snow
Here's a weather prediction that — whether we believe it or not — calls for a shovel. The Farmers' Almanac, an annual American periodical in publication since 1818, is predicting a snowy and cold winter, which, if true, means if you don't have a blower, you'll be breaking your back scraping snow off your sidewalk. ...
Body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as a Chicago man
A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Invasive snake-like ‘jumping worms’ are spreading in Indiana
Jumping worms, which are native to Japan and Korea, arrived in the United States in the 1920s as fishing bait and as hitchhikers on imported plants and soils. Jumping worms first appeared in the Midwest in 2013 and have upended local gardens and lawns for several years turning rich soil into small crumbles ultimately depleting nutrients.
Shark sightings in the Midwest could become more common, experts say
July 28 -- Sharks are, for the most part, ocean animals. Tens of millions of people living in the landlocked Midwest may have never even seen one in person. However, there are some sharks, like the bull shark, that are able to thrive in freshwater, and they could be coming farther inland than ever before.
Kentucky teen dies after volunteering with flood clean-up: 'He had an amazing heart'
Aaron "Mick" Crawford, 18, suddenly fell ill and died after assisting with flood relief efforts in Perry County, his family told The Courier Journal.
Dog owners are warned to ‘keep your dogs at home’ after dozens – mostly puppies – die of a mystery illness that has left vets puzzled
A mystery illness is killing dozens of dogs across the US, mostly of them under the age of two. The illness, concentrated in Otsego County in northern Michigan, has killed at least 20 dogs in the US. The disease particularly affects puppies, causing bloody diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs die within...
Montana Is on the Brink of Destroying One of Its Most Successful Conservation Programs
STEEN ANDREASEN is running out of options to keep his central Montana ranch in his family. The 54-year-old is raising his own two sons along with his two nephews on the 23,000-acre family place located along the Marias River between Great Falls and Havre. Andreasen’s grandfather homesteaded the original part of the ranch in 1915.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8