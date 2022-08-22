ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Northwestern University

Supply chain pickles: An underestimated anomaly of a commodity

Shortly after married duo Lindsay Malinowski and Bradley Treusdell bought their home in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, they gutted out the first floor and embarked on a two-year renovation. They remodeled the space into their first restaurant, The Little Pickle, which opened in 2017. The menu included soups, sandwiches, and cured and roasted meats. “A lot of those cycle in and out,” Treusdell said of the menu. But pickles, the item central to their business model, were continuous. “It was something that at the end of the day we love and want to put out there.”
WATCH: Highland Park shooting renews push for Illinois and federal assault weapons ban

The shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade killed seven people and injured dozens more. In the month following the shooting, community members, activists and local politicians have committed to preventing such violence from impacting other communities, focusing their efforts on pushing for state and federal bans of assault weapons.

