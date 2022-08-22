Shortly after married duo Lindsay Malinowski and Bradley Treusdell bought their home in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, they gutted out the first floor and embarked on a two-year renovation. They remodeled the space into their first restaurant, The Little Pickle, which opened in 2017. The menu included soups, sandwiches, and cured and roasted meats. “A lot of those cycle in and out,” Treusdell said of the menu. But pickles, the item central to their business model, were continuous. “It was something that at the end of the day we love and want to put out there.”

