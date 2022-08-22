Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – The National Association of Realtors released new data Wednesday reporting that mortgage payments have risen more than 50% in the last year. The increase hits on the heels of data from the U.S. Census Bureau showing that new home sales fell 12.6% in July, down 29.6% from a year ago.
If the last couple years have taught us one thing about managing money, it's that having some savings set aside is crucial. Despite the significance of having savings, however, research shows that 45% of Americans have less than $1,000 saved — and in an emergency situation, $1,000 may very well not be sufficient. To ensure you have an adequate amount to cover a worst-case scenario, stashing away a portion of every paycheck is key.
Everyone's Social Security check is different and depends on their income, age at claiming, and other factors. Where you live doesn't directly influence the size of your checks.
This is an op-ed from Charles P. Rettig, the 49th Commissioner of the IRS. As the nation’s tax administrator, the IRS plays a unique role in our nation. It can be a difficult job. After all, does anyone really like paying taxes? Of course not. But they’re essential to fund the roads we drive on, the schools our children attend, support our military and so much more. Unfortunately, given the nature of this work and historical stereotypes, the IRS is often perceived as an easy target for mischaracterizations of what IRS employees do — and that’s exactly what’s happened in recent weeks.
Home Depot's earnings per share of $5.05 were the highest in the company's history. It's not too late for investors to buy Home Depot's stock as it trades inexpensively.
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and...
According to rumors, several big-name companies are competing to acquire Signify Health. Sources familiar with the matter have suggested that the company could sell for more than $8 billion.
ScanSource announced last night that it missed on earnings. Sales and profit margins were up, but guidance and free cash flow were down -- big time.
Late in a summer when Walmart and Target have offered discounts on certain items that had grown into surpluses, other major U.S. department stores have been telling investors they will keep slashing prices as they deal with a glut of unsold items. Kohl's said last week that its inventory was...
The Isle of Man’s government has agreed to freeze electricity prices until March 2023 to shield residents and businesses from a sharp increase in bills this winter. The intervention announced on Wednesday will mean local customers are likely to pay some of the lowest electricity prices across the British Isles over the coming months.
