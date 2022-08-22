Read full article on original website
Same Old, Same Old: Medical Update On Missing WWE Star
That’s kind of vague. With so many WWE stars on the roster, it can be tricky to keep track of what everyone is doing at any given time. A wrestler being gone could mean any of a long list of situations, some of which are more serious than other. One of the possible explanations is that the company simply has nothing for them, which hopefully is what is actually going on in this case.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H Plans Changes To WWE Championships
They could use the upgrades. Titles are one of the most important parts of any wrestling company and have been for a very long time now. Any fan can understand the idea of someone holding up a big shiny belt that signifies that they are the best around. Certain titles are iconic both in wrestling and in their home promotions, but now we might be in for some changes.
Keep Waiting: Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Status
At least he has a good excuse. Managers have been a major point of wrestling for a long time now, as they can make things much easier for wrestlers who aren’t the best at talking. Some of the managers you will see are among the greatest talkers of all time, including one who is still around today. Now we know a bit more about why that one has been missing in action as of late.
SmackDown Results – August 26, 2022
We are eight days away from Clash At The Castle and most of the card is set. There are still some things that need to be covered though and odds are we can get some of that this week. That would mainly include pushing the rest of the build to the matches we already have set, while probably adding in something else. Let’s get to it.
The Backstory: Why CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Went So Strangely
There’s a reason for that. Every so often in wrestling, you see something that might not make the most sense at first. Something happens and it is so random or out of nowhere that it is almost confusing. That can make for some odd moments, but occasionally an explanation will come out that gives a bit more context. We now have that for one of the odder situations in recent memory.
He Said Something: WWE Official Weighs In On Dexter Lumis Arrest
He had to say something. Every so often a story will come up that gets everyone talking in WWE. That might be a good or a bad thing but it is something that catches your attention to the point where it is impossible not to notice. WWE has been doing that again with a story that has somehow taken place both on NXT and Monday Night Raw, and now a WWE official has had to say something about it.
Next Up? Surprising NXT Name Discussed For Main Roster Call Up
She would fit. There is a lot of talent in NXT and over the years, several great names have come through those doors. Being in NXT can be a great introduction to a lot of wrestlers for the fans but ultimately, the point is getting called up to the main roster. It can mean a lot for that to happen and now another NXT star might be ready to make just such a move as well.
It’s Still Around: Vince McMahon Project Finds New Life, Biography Still On
He isn’t quite done. Earlier this year, Vince McMahon retired from WWE amid an internal investigation into payments made by McMahon to multiple women. This marked the end of McMahon’s time in WWE after about forty years at the helm of the company. That is the conclusion to one heck of a story but now it turns out that we are going to be seeing that story told again, despite a previous announcement.
Put It On Hold: AEW Star Suspended, All Out Match In Doubt
Did you miss him? Wrestlers have a difficult job as they have to make you believe that what you are seeing in front of you is real, despite knowing that things are planned in advance. That is a hard trick to pull off yet they make it work every week. There are occasions when there is more going on though and that was the case again recently, with an AEW star getting in some trouble.
Substitutions: AEW Announces Famous Team For All Out Match
Welcome to the fold? There are a lot of stars on the AEW roster as the company has put together quite the mixture. AEW features young, up and coming stars, current stars and veterans, who have come together to form a deep roster. The company has also added different wrestlers throughout its history and now we have a pair of stars coming in, at least for one night.
It’s On: Long Awaited Title Match Set For AEW All Out
That’s up next. We are less than ten days away from AEW All Out and that means the card should be mostly together. AEW has a tendency to add matches until the very last minute and that can cause some confusion as matches need all the build that they can manage. Another match has been added to the card, and the good thing is that it has been built up for a good while already.
It’s Stacked: AEW Loads Up All Out Card With Five New Matches
Things were added. We are less than a week and a half away from AEW All Out, one of the company’s four major pay per views over the course of the year. That means the company is going to need to pour in a lot of effort to make the show work as well as possible, including putting on several top matches. They covered quite a bit of that this week on television.
AEW Rampage Results – August 26, 2022
Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone. We’re coming off quite the major moment on Dynamite as Jon Moxley squashed CM Punk to unify the World Titles. That leaves some questions open for All Out and AEW does not have much time left to set it up. I could go for finding out what is going to headline the show, but odds are we will find that out next week on Dynamite. Let’s get to it.
Bianca Belair Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency
The EST with WME. According to a new report from Variety, WWE superstar Bianca Belair has signed an exclusive contract with the William Morris Agency, the oldest and longest-running talent agency in America. The report states that with the signing, the powerhouse Hollywood agency will work to build her business...
RUMOR KILLER On AEW’s Thunder Rosa Needing Time Off
There’s another reason. Wrestling is built on the idea of conflict between two people, often over a title. That is the kind of thing that can cause some interesting issues to come up, some of which are not even in front of a camera. You will occasionally hear of backstage problems between wrestlers and those can often lead to punishments. That seemed to be the case again but it might not be so simple.
Run It Back: Here Is AEW’s Current Plan For All Out’s Main Event
It’s still in the cards for AEW. Pay per views have been a focal point in wrestling for decades and it is not hard to see why. The shows have long since been the things that promotions build towards, either each month or at strategic points throughout the year. That makes things all the easier for a promotion as they have something to look towards, often with a big slate of matches. Now we might know what one of those matches will be.
Not The Right Kind Of History: AEW Women’s Title Vacated, Interim Champion To Be Named
You never want to see that. There are only a few ways for a wrestler to lose a title and some of them are a bit different than others. While the most common way is for a champion to lose a match, there are other instances where a title changes hands without a loss. Unfortunately that is the case again, but this time also has a bit of a twist on the concept.
REVIEW: Monday Night Raw – January 7, 2008: Spin The Wheel….A Lot
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Chris Jericho Hints That WWE Tried To Sign Him While Under Contract With AEW
Is The Wizard stirring up some more magic? Chris Jericho recently had some conversations with fans on Twitter about their desire to see him return to WWE. During one of the interactions, he implied that he was the target of WWE’s recent “contract tampering” allegations. A fan...
AEW Dynamite Review – August 24, 2022
We’ve got a big one this week as suddenly we have a World Title match between Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and World Champion CM Punk. This comes as we have All Out in about a week and a half and now we need a main event. Odds are we get the main event announced or all but announced by the end of the night. Let’s get to it.
