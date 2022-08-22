Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
After emergency, shelves are bare at local blood bank
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a trauma Sunday night at a local hospital, Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O positive and O negative blood donors. The shelves at the center are empty, and this could negatively impact patient care. All summer, the nonprofit blood bank...
The Post and Courier
Former Columbia-area grocery store to become Prisma Health offices
LEXINGTON — Prisma Health has acquired a former grocery location and is converting it to medical offices. The health care system is converting the former GreenWise grocery store at 5336 Sunset Blvd., in the shopping center anchored by Hobby Lobby. GreenWise closed in the site in 2020 as its...
WRDW-TV
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student on Thursday brought a personal defense device capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, officials said. Columbia County School District police responded immediately to investigate and confiscated the device, the district reported. “At no time was a threat made to students or...
Real time crime center being installed in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- Soon, in Columbia County, law enforcement will be able to better respond to emergencies. Construction is underway for a new “Real Time Crime Center”. It will allow law enforcement and emergency responders to react more quickly to crimes and emergencies. If you’re a fan of crime dramas you’ve likely seen something like […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools release new stats for homeless kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. Last school year, our I-TEAM exposed that while the homeless population increased, homeless kids...
wfxg.com
CSRA home values expected to increase in 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The housing market nationwide saw a boom during the pandemic, as supply stood still and demand picked up. Augusta Realtor Josh Keck says, this basic economic principle has affected the housing market, too, but it isn’t just due to COVID. Augusta actually has steady housing demand, he says, due to a combination of factors.
Scammers targeting church in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- Scammers are always finding new ways to steal from people. Now, a North Augusta church is being targeted. Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church has been targeted several times in recent months using the gift card scam. Scammers are texting and emailing the church office and members requesting hundreds of dollars in gift […]
City of Aiken to work on beautifying gateway roads
City officials want to spruce up those gateways into the city. Those gateway roads into Aiken are the first look travelers get and city officials want to give the best impression they can.
WRDW-TV
Augusta’s new library chief aims for equity, community focus
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System has a new director: Emanuel Sinclair Mitchell. Mitchell joined the library system on Aug. 8 from the Des Moines Public Library, where he served for two years as deputy director. Mitchell started his career in 2002 as a paraprofessional with...
WRDW-TV
Millions coming to Georgia to curb pandemic learning gap
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced more than $37 million in funding for programs to close the pandemic learning gap. Last year, we saw the first wave of funding at just over $47 million. The money goes to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and school districts across the state.
WRDW-TV
SRS, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs in coming days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. AIKEN, S.C. - A recruitment fair is planned Friday to fill engineering and project controls positions at the Savannah River Site. The...
WJBF.com
JENNIE: Marking 50 years in the financial industry- Yvonne Meeks is an Augusta treasure!
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– There’s just no way to sum up working fifty years in the financial industry! But if you’re Yvonne Meeks, you can bet it’s filled with stories of helping people. A lot of laughs, too. Like back in the day when banks had their tellers dress alike, and pants weren’t so common for women.
WRDW-TV
Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
WRDW-TV
North Augustans push to preserve history at Flythe building
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of conversation, the North Augusta City Council decided to move forward last year with a plan to re-develop the old Flythe property into the new public safety headquarters. Mayor Briton Williams tells us Wednesday that to do that, the old Flythe building may...
wfxg.com
New clear bag policy in effect at Aiken County Public Schools
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A new clear bag procedure is in effect for home athletic events at Aiken County Public Schools this school year. According to the district, spectators will be permitted to carry a clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12" X 6" X 12". If you don't have a bag you can use a Ziplock style bag that is not larger than one gallon.
wgac.com
Augusta Transit Management Career Fair in September
If you’re looking for a job, you might want to make plans to attend Augusta Transit Management’s career fair Wednesday, September 7. Those who have a Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) with Passenger Endorsement are encouraged to apply. Officials say some applicants will be offered bus operator positions on-the-spot. A sign-up bonus and benefits will also be offered.
Aiken County Public School District adopting clear bag procedure
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Public School District is adopting a clear bag procedure for all home athletic events. According to school officials, spectators can carry one clear tote bag that does not to exceed 12” x 6” x 12” or a Ziplock style bag that is no larger than one gallon. […]
Upcoming flu season expected to be a tough one
Health experts predict this upcoming winter will be bad for influenza.
Weapon detectors approved for Aiken County schools
Aiken County Board of Education members were treated to a live demonstration of another step the school district is taking to ensure the safety of students and staff members. During the Aiken County Board of Education on Aug. 23, school board members approved using $1.1 million from the fund balance to purchase 62 OPENGATE Weapons Detection units.
wgac.com
John Patrick’s “Rescue Of The Week”; Sincere
Here’s my “Rescue of the Week”, meet, Sincere. Sincere is a young, friendly and sweet Plott Hound mix who loves to play. He’s high energy, lovable and has a joyful personality, and he’s ALWAYS ready to make new friends. Sincere hasn’t met a human he didn’t like and plays well with other dogs. He actually seemed fine with Brad, the shelter cat.
Comments / 0