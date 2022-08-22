Read full article on original website
sitelinesb.com
The Future of Paseo Nuevo Is Unclear
••• This is from August 10, but I lost track of it: “What’s It Like at the Most Expensive Motel 6? Actually, Pretty Nice […] The first Motel 6 charged $6 a night when it opened in Santa Barbara 60 years ago. That same place is charging more than 70 times that [$426 before taxes] this summer.” It’s the East Beach one, which recently sold for $14 million; new owner Sanjay Patel doesn’t have plans to change all that much. (P.S. Calling Reunion Kitchen + Drink a “gastropub” is a stretch.) —Wall Street Journal.
Santa Barbara Independent
Age Is Just a Number
Santa Barbara Author Bonnie Marcus Explains How Gendered Ageism Isn’t Just a Female Problem. Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. Gendered ageism — the double-whammy slap in the face of age and gender bias — is something that career coach Bonnie Marcus sees more and more of her clients facing. “This is the next Me Too movement,” says Marcus, a Santa Barbara resident who addresses the issue in her book, Not Done Yet! How Women Over 50 Regain Their Confidence and Claim Workplace Power, published last spring.
Santa Barbara Independent
Society Matters | Rona Barrett Foundation Hosts Montecito Garden Party
On August 13, the Rona Barrett Foundation (RBF) hosted a Montecito Garden Party to raise awareness and funds for the next phase of its senior affordable housing — Harry’s House — which it is developing in partnership with the Housing Authority of the City of S.B. (HASBARCO) on the same Santa Ynez campus as the Golden Inn & Village, also a partnership with HASBARCO.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ghost Guns: The Untraceable Weapons Popping Up Around Santa Barbara
An Isla Vista party was cut short earlier this month when a 20-year-old man who’d been asked to leave pulled a gun, reportedly assaulting and criminally threatening the host with a polymer “ghost gun.”. A week later, that same man was stopped in Isla Vista, with two 15-year-old...
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Candidates Compete for Two Seats on Santa Barbara School Board
Three seats will be contested on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board in this November’s election. Longtime incumbent Kate Ford, who represents the downtown area, announced she will not seek reelection when her term expires at the end of this year. Three candidates are competing to replace her. Rose Muñoz, who currently represents Goleta and Isla Vista, will face an opponent to keep her seat. Laura Capps, who has been a trustee on the board for six years, is leaving to become the 2nd District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County in January. The current school board decided at its Tuesday, August 23, meeting to appoint Capps’s replacement rather than hold a general election this November, which would be much costlier. The special board meeting to interview potential candidates for Capps’s seat will be open to the public, though the date has not been decided yet.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Ease of E-Bikes
Read all of the stories in “Our 2022 Active Aging Guide” here. One of the great ironies of modern life is that when you finally have an empty nest and the time and resources to pursue some new adventures, you don’t always have the same strength and mobility as you did when you were younger. Electric bikes can be a great way to level that playing field. They make adventuring and staying active easy and accessible for more people — especially older adults.
Coastal View
Hotel concept for The Palms to come before Planning Commission
A conceptual review for a hotel at The Palms, at 701 Linden Ave., will come before the city of Carpinteria Planning Commission at its Sept. 6 meeting, 5:30 p.m. The proposal includes changing the current location from a restaurant and residential apartments to a 17-room hotel with an attached bar/café. Architect Kevin Moore will present on behalf of Joseph Corazza and the Miramar Group. The project is formally classified as 22-2165-CON.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to Provide Business Classes for Childcare Providers￼
SANTA BARBARA, CA – August 23, 2022. Many working families are using a combination of friends, family, and neighborhood caregivers to piece together care for their young children before they begin school. The pandemic has made the need for more childcare options even more pronounced. Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) has partnered with Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) to support these aspiring small business childcare providers. As part of an innovative, grant-funded early literacy program that focuses on providing support and building community with caregivers, SBPL and WEV collaborated over the last year to develop curriculum for a series of classes in Spanish and English to help those informal caregivers who are interested in starting their own childcare business. Classes in Spanish were offered in the Spring, and this Fall, the “Managing Your Own Childcare Business” series is being offered in English.
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Draws Record Number of Guests
The Dam Dinner — the City of Goleta’s community get-together atop the dam built in 1932 to create 51-acre Lake Los Carneros — was back with a crowd last Saturday evening. Held since 2013, except during the recent pandemic period, the event this year saw a record number of 500 people, who brought picnic dinners and dessert to share with family and friends at the long line of tables and chairs set up along the southern edge of the lake. Papusas, tamales, and tacos were on hand from Elubia’s Kitchen, as were icy desserts shaved by the Kona Ice truck, while the Salt Martians four-piece string band plucked and strummed what the bandmates describe as “soulful murder ballads and other selections glorifying unrequited love, prison food, and coal mining.”
