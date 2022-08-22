All Star hires two reserve bus drivers for New Milford School District. All Star Transportation has agreed to have two reserve bus drivers on contract for the New Milford Public School District when the academic year begins on September 6th. Reserve drivers are not assigned to routes, but can be used as replacements. Interim Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote says in addition to the back up drivers, several more are in the process of training, licensing and onboarding. New Milford experienced a number of delays and canceled bus routes last school year due to a driver shortage. All-Star says it’s continuing to work diligently with various state departments in a focus to increase the recruitment of additional school bus drivers across the state. The company is offering existing employees a $3,000 recruitment bonus for new drivers that they refer.

