21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
themonroesun.com
Photos: St. Jude Italian Festival celebrates opening night
MONROE, CT — Children slid down a giant slide on opening night of St. Jude Parish’s annual Italian Festival Wednesday, and played on rides like the Scrambler and the Orlando. Others played games, shopped and listened to music. Workers in the food booths busily prepared treats like sausage...
wlad.com
WCSU to hold 'Entering the Gate' ceremony
Western Connecticut State University will welcome 1,000 students to begin the fall semester tomorrow, with the traditional “Entering the Gates” ceremony and a first-time reveal of the university’s new mascot, the Wolves. The students, two-thirds of whom are incoming freshmen, and one-third of whom have transferred in or are reentering West Conn, will proceed from the sidewalk at 181 White Street through the iron gates to the Midtown campus. They will be the first class to be known as W-C-S-U Wolves, after a multi-year discussion that included town halls and online balloting.
NewsTimes
19 summer, fall harvest festivals to check out around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the leaves change for the fall season, farmers across the state — who have also been busy hosting country fairs — not only harvest the ripened crops they have worked throughout the year to grow, they throw festivals that give everyone a chance to enjoy them.
NewsTimes
Greenwich duo wins gold at world sailing championships
GREENWICH — Freddie Parkin, of Riverside and Asher Beck, of Cos Cob, who represented the U.S. in the I-420 in the Netherlands, came home with a gold medal and the International Yacht Racing Union World Youth Sailing Championship trophy. Parkin and Beck went into the last day of racing...
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Connecticut’s Largest Year-Round Costume Shop Can Be Found in Torrington
Halloween is right around the corner and you can already see leaves falling, showing signs of the coming masquerading holiday. My daughter just received her costume for the Renaissance Fair she will be working at back in Kansas, it's an amazing costume btw. It made me look around for a costume shop in Connecticut and it didn't take long at all for me to find not only a very unique one, but the largest in the state.
ctexaminer.com
Neighborhood Schools and State Rules on Racial Imbalance at Odds in Towns Across Connecticut
In May, Fairfield Board of Education Chair Christine Vitale told the state Board of Education that redistricting McKinley Elementary School to reduce a racial imbalance in the public schools could actually do the students there more harm than good. “We don’t view McKinley as the problem… it is our most...
wlad.com
Injured hiker on Appalachian Trail rescued during 7 hour operation
An injured hiker has been rescued from the Appalachian Trail in Kent. The Kent Volunteer Fire Department responded to an area high in the Schaghticoke section of the trail around 4:30pm Monday. The rescue operation lasted more than 7 hours. A UTV flat tire, two rain downpours and the onset of darkness made conditions more complex.
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches
Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?. Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in Connecticut
The southern shoreline region located along Long Island Sound has gotten some pretty exciting news recently. The upscale supermarket chain has signed a lease for a space in a shopping plaza at the corner of Spencer Plain and Boston Post road, in what was formerly known as Benny's. Keep reading to learn more.
Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess
A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
wlad.com
All Star hires two reserve bus drivers for New Milford School District
All Star hires two reserve bus drivers for New Milford School District. All Star Transportation has agreed to have two reserve bus drivers on contract for the New Milford Public School District when the academic year begins on September 6th. Reserve drivers are not assigned to routes, but can be used as replacements. Interim Superintendent JeanAnn Paddyfote says in addition to the back up drivers, several more are in the process of training, licensing and onboarding. New Milford experienced a number of delays and canceled bus routes last school year due to a driver shortage. All-Star says it’s continuing to work diligently with various state departments in a focus to increase the recruitment of additional school bus drivers across the state. The company is offering existing employees a $3,000 recruitment bonus for new drivers that they refer.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30
Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
‘Today Show’ Star Enjoys Opening Day at The Dutchess County Fair
You never know who you'll run into at The Dutchess County Fair!. This week, the 176th Dutchess County Fair kicked off 6 days of fun on the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, New York. Rides, food, great music and family fun awaits guests who visit the fairgrounds this year. Savannah Guthrie Takes...
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Dream Turned Reality: You Could Own The Only Food Location in Cornwall Bridge
Doesn't this sound like the perfect life? Becoming the owner of a small general store in a very quiet part of Connecticut. The store has been family-owned for almost 90 years, you're the only food place for miles, the locals are loyal, and you live right above it. Gilmore Girls fans, this is your chance to live in the real part of the country that inspired Star's Hollow, you could be Luke's Diner / Doose's.
wlad.com
Former Newtown Sgt convicted of embezzlement hired by Bridgeport
Former Newtown Sgt convicted of embezzlement hired by Bridgeport. A former Newtown police Sgt convicted of embezzlement been hired by the City of Bridgeport as the senior labor relations officer. The Connecticut Post reports that Domenic Costello will play a pivotal role in union contract negotiations as part of the job. Costello was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in prison, suspended after six months, and three years of probation after admitting he embezzled over $95,000 from the Newtown police union when he was treasurer. The conviction was taken into consideration in conjunction with Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission personnel selection guidelines and Bridgeport's second chance initiatives. City officials cited his experience conducting investigations, case management, handling of grievances and contract negotiations as qualifications for the position.
Remember the Endless Shrimp at Beefsteak Charlie’s in Danbury?
Do you remember when restaurants used to throw food in your face? True 'All-you-can-eat' establishments? I loved the all-you-can-eat shrimp and salad bar at Beefsteak Charlie's. We used to go to the Danbury, Westport, and Enfield, Connecticut locations, and I loved the flagship restaurant in New York City. Beefsteak Charlie's...
