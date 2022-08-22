Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Related
wlad.com
Former Newtown Sgt convicted of embezzlement hired by Bridgeport
Former Newtown Sgt convicted of embezzlement hired by Bridgeport. A former Newtown police Sgt convicted of embezzlement been hired by the City of Bridgeport as the senior labor relations officer. The Connecticut Post reports that Domenic Costello will play a pivotal role in union contract negotiations as part of the job. Costello was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in prison, suspended after six months, and three years of probation after admitting he embezzled over $95,000 from the Newtown police union when he was treasurer. The conviction was taken into consideration in conjunction with Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission personnel selection guidelines and Bridgeport's second chance initiatives. City officials cited his experience conducting investigations, case management, handling of grievances and contract negotiations as qualifications for the position.
News 12
Norwalk man identified as body found engulfed in flames in New Canaan woods
A Norwalk man has been identified two weeks after police were called to the woods in New Canaan and discovered a body engulfed in flames. Howard Alan Fletcher 71, of Norwalk was identified by the Chief Medical Examiner today. Police say Fletcher's body was discovered in the woods on Aug....
wlad.com
Fires reported in Southbury, Newtown
A structure fire was reported in Southbury last night. Firefighters responded to George’s Hill shortly before 8pm. The first arriving firefighters identified smoke in the basement and crews quickly extinguished the flames before the blaze could extend beyond the basement. Smoke was reported in the area of the covered...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh deputy police chief passes away
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman
POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan
A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office...
wlad.com
Danbury Police Department hiring entry level officers
The Danbury Police Department is hiring entry level police officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3rd. Starting salary is about $62,000. Danbury does not require that Police Officer applicants be a resident, but those who do live in the City will have points added to their earned scores if successful in the examination process. Disabled and non-disabled veterans who are eligible for additional credits may have points added to their earned scores. The candidate will be required to successfully complete a modified Field Training Program of up to eight weeks prior to being approved by the Department for solo patrol duties. The basic training program at the Connecticut Police Academy is approximately 20 - 26 weeks long. All appointments to the Danbury Police Department shall be for a probationary period of one year following the successful completion of the modified field training program. During this time, the probationary Police Officer shall successfully complete all training and assignments and pass quarterly supervisory evaluations. Failure to complete this probationary period may subject the Police Officer to discipline, up to and including termination. The job details and applications can be found online through the police app website.
Major Fire Collapses Orange Building
A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Greenwich Police investigate ‘suspicious’ incident: Two men asked a girl to get in their van
GREENWICH — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” incident in which an adolescent girl was approached by two men in a van in Old Greenwich on Monday afternoon. A concerned citizen came across the encounter and “scared” away the occupants of the van, police said.
Putnam County beefs up security in advance of school year
Police in Putnam County are trying to put parents’ minds a little more at ease as they prepare to send their children back to school.
Scarsdale Resident ID'd As Second Victim In Double-Fatal NJ Turnpike Rush-Hour Crash
Police have identified a Westchester County resident as the second victim of a double-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike last week. Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, the driver, and his passenger, Robert Birnbaum, age 85, of Scarsdale, both died in the crash Friday, Aug. 19 during afternoon rush hour, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Victims rescued from Hudson after jet ski collision
NEW HAMBURG – Two people were injured during a collision between two personal watercraft on the Hudson River on Wednesday. New Hamburg Fire Department Chief Jeff Renihan said his agency was dispatched to the wreck at 4:48 p.m. on August 24. New Hamburg firefighters launched their rescue boat and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlad.com
Injured hiker on Appalachian Trail rescued during 7 hour operation
An injured hiker has been rescued from the Appalachian Trail in Kent. The Kent Volunteer Fire Department responded to an area high in the Schaghticoke section of the trail around 4:30pm Monday. The rescue operation lasted more than 7 hours. A UTV flat tire, two rain downpours and the onset of darkness made conditions more complex.
Police: Butchered ram, along with candle and white-colored rectangle, discovered near Easton riverbank
The body of a butchered ram was discovered along a riverbank in Easton, officials say.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another body found in Orange County
MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder
In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
Ulster County dentist sentenced for self-prescribing oxycodone
An Ulster County dentist has been sentenced for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Vivian Letizia, 64, of Woodstock, was sentenced to one year of probation.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
newcanaanite.com
Police Chief: ‘Check-Washing’ Crimes Hit New Canaan
New Canaan Police are warning residents about the theft and alteration of checks stolen from mailboxes in town. Officers are investigating reports of personal checks stolen from residential mailboxes on Ferris Hill and West Roads, according to Police Chief Leon Krolikowski. “These checks were ‘washed’ and made payable to parties...
Checks Stolen From New Canaan Neighborhood Were 'Washed,' Then Cashed, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County issued an alert to residents about a string of mail thefts. Officers investigated reports of personal checks being stolen from residential mailboxes in New Canaan on Ferris Hill Road and West Road, the New Canaan Police Department reported on Monday, Aug. 22. According to police, the...
Comments / 0