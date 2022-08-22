ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

wlad.com

Former Newtown Sgt convicted of embezzlement hired by Bridgeport

Former Newtown Sgt convicted of embezzlement hired by Bridgeport. A former Newtown police Sgt convicted of embezzlement been hired by the City of Bridgeport as the senior labor relations officer. The Connecticut Post reports that Domenic Costello will play a pivotal role in union contract negotiations as part of the job. Costello was sentenced in 2012 to 10 years in prison, suspended after six months, and three years of probation after admitting he embezzled over $95,000 from the Newtown police union when he was treasurer. The conviction was taken into consideration in conjunction with Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission personnel selection guidelines and Bridgeport's second chance initiatives. City officials cited his experience conducting investigations, case management, handling of grievances and contract negotiations as qualifications for the position.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wlad.com

Fires reported in Southbury, Newtown

A structure fire was reported in Southbury last night. Firefighters responded to George’s Hill shortly before 8pm. The first arriving firefighters identified smoke in the basement and crews quickly extinguished the flames before the blaze could extend beyond the basement. Smoke was reported in the area of the covered...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh deputy police chief passes away

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Deputy Town of Newburgh Police Chief Robert DeSaye passed away in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, August 23 following a battle with cancer. Condolences for the 52-year-old veteran police officer poured in from across the region. The Town of Newburgh PBA posted on Facebook, “Another tremendous loss...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Village police department sued after hospitalizing woman

POUGHKEEPSIE – A lawsuit naming the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department and one of its officers is being brought by a woman who claims she was assaulted by the officer and hospitalized against her will. Tricia Robinson, through her attorney Francis Young, says that on October 2, 2021,...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
wlad.com

Danbury Police Department hiring entry level officers

The Danbury Police Department is hiring entry level police officers. Applications will be accepted through October 3rd. Starting salary is about $62,000. Danbury does not require that Police Officer applicants be a resident, but those who do live in the City will have points added to their earned scores if successful in the examination process. Disabled and non-disabled veterans who are eligible for additional credits may have points added to their earned scores. The candidate will be required to successfully complete a modified Field Training Program of up to eight weeks prior to being approved by the Department for solo patrol duties. The basic training program at the Connecticut Police Academy is approximately 20 - 26 weeks long. All appointments to the Danbury Police Department shall be for a probationary period of one year following the successful completion of the modified field training program. During this time, the probationary Police Officer shall successfully complete all training and assignments and pass quarterly supervisory evaluations. Failure to complete this probationary period may subject the Police Officer to discipline, up to and including termination. The job details and applications can be found online through the police app website.
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Major Fire Collapses Orange Building

A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
ORANGE, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Victims rescued from Hudson after jet ski collision

NEW HAMBURG – Two people were injured during a collision between two personal watercraft on the Hudson River on Wednesday. New Hamburg Fire Department Chief Jeff Renihan said his agency was dispatched to the wreck at 4:48 p.m. on August 24. New Hamburg firefighters launched their rescue boat and...
NEW HAMBURG, NY
wlad.com

Injured hiker on Appalachian Trail rescued during 7 hour operation

An injured hiker has been rescued from the Appalachian Trail in Kent. The Kent Volunteer Fire Department responded to an area high in the Schaghticoke section of the trail around 4:30pm Monday. The rescue operation lasted more than 7 hours. A UTV flat tire, two rain downpours and the onset of darkness made conditions more complex.
KENT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Another body found in Orange County

MINISINK – State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Minisink this morning. Police are on the scene on Route 284 where they have just begun their probe. The body of a man was found by a passerby in a vehicle at the parking lot of a local strip mall.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Murder Victim Saved Killer Night Before Murder

In a shocking revelation, we've learned a Hudson Valley murder victim saved the life of his killer the night before his murder. On Tuesday, a Montgomery, New York man was sentenced to prison for murder and arson following the death of a 46-year-old man who was trapped in the house and died of smoke inhalation.
MONTGOMERY, NY
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Police Chief: ‘Check-Washing’ Crimes Hit New Canaan

New Canaan Police are warning residents about the theft and alteration of checks stolen from mailboxes in town. Officers are investigating reports of personal checks stolen from residential mailboxes on Ferris Hill and West Roads, according to Police Chief Leon Krolikowski. “These checks were ‘washed’ and made payable to parties...

