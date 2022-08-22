ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to get Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder

Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder is cranking the pirate theme to 11. Epic ship-vs-ship fights and the hunt for treasure are a strong part of the seasonal loop, and the best way for players to partake in it is by finding Treasure Coordinates. Treasure Coordinates are one of the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

CLG wins LCS coaching staff of the split award for summer 2022

CLG has won the LCS’ coaching staff of the split award for the 2022 Summer Split, the league revealed earlier today. The recognition for CLG’s coaching staff comes after a significant turnaround for the franchise—the team posted its first positive record in three years this summer. At...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#Video Game#Clg#The North American League#Esports Charts#Twitchtracker
dotesports.com

All new skins hitting the Rift in League Patch 12.16

Brace yourself, League of Legends players. Patch 12.16 is coming to the game and a bunch of new skins are joining alongside it. Every League patch introduces a couple of changes to the game, and this time it’s no different. Riot is taking some of the strongest champions in the game and nerfing them a bit, at the same time giving a slight upgrade to those with low win ratios. Zeri, Yuumi, and Poppy are the main targets in terms of getting smacked by the nerf hammer, while Irelia, Zoe, Malphite, and Caitlyn will be buffed, to name a few.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?

After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18

With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges. A new collection of 10 seasonal...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
dotesports.com

How to sign up for The Outlast Trials closed beta

The Outlast Trials, the latest addition to the survival-horror franchise by developers Red Barrels, will see a brief closed beta shortly before the game’s expected release in late 2022. Announced at Gamescom 2022, The Outlast Trials’ closed beta trailer revealed the beta will run from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for CS:GO’s Aug. 23 update

Valve dropped another unexpected update to CS:GO last night, which fixes a few things and brings in a fresh music kit. The new music kit is called the “Initiators Music Kit Box” and it also has the StatTrak edition as well. It features six fresh tracks. Besides that, the latest update to the game fixes a few bugs, makes changes to three Wingman maps, and awards the 10-Year Birthday Coin to players who were eligible to obtain it but haven’t been able to.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All neutral item changes in Dota 2 Patch 7.32

Dota 2’s Patch 7.32 is finally out nearly six months after the release of Primal Beast. With every major patch comes major changes and this update is no exception. With a plethora of hero changes, some reworks, and changes to the creep and XP mechanic, Patch 7.32 is already shaping up to be a meta-changer. Only time will tell which heroes and items will power-creep and dominate this patch.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get better at warding in League of Legends

Released in 2009, League of Legends is, alongside Dota 2, the most popular MOBA game that has, over the years, evolved from a simple and fun game commonly played with friends into a highly competitive game with an outstandingly talented community and pro players. Since League’s casual and pro players are repeatedly looking to improve and fix even the smallest mistakes in their gameplay, the game, even for an average player, has become synonymous with learning, progress, and improvement.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Viper Lineups for Bind in VALORANT

In a popular character-based FPS like VALORANT, players need to learn and master the unique abilities of different agents to have options in every match. Learning new agents not only helps you understand the game better but also allows you to predict your opponent’s play intuitively. Some of these agents have abilities that can be lined up from various areas on the map to gain a tactical advantage over the opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Yuumi gets buffs in League micropatch almost immediately after being nerfed in 12.16 update

Everyone’s favorite talking Bandle cat is getting a hotfix buff just hours after recent League nerfs punted her win rate into brutally low territory. It seemed as though the Magical Cat was finally unperched from her nearly ever-present spot atop the meta. But after overshooting the nerfs to her general power in the most recent League patch, Riot has decided not to revert the nerfs, but rather to put power back into her kit in other areas.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

OG thrash Complexity on Overpass, knock them out of BLAST Premier Fall Groups

Complexity are the first team to be eliminated from BLAST Premier Fall Groups following a 2-0 defeat to OG in the first round of the knockout stage. The North American team have been relegated to BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, where they’ll have one final chance to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall Finals in November. As for OG, they remain alive in the competition and can still punch their ticket to the Fall Finals.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra confirms Jax as the next champion in Awakening

Riot Games dropped a major teaser for Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing token weapons that are Equipment and dual-region followers that will provide support for Jax. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a new card type through Equipment. Dual-region cards outside of Bandle City are also getting added, revealed today during the LoR spoilers. Ten cards in total were previewed today, eight of which were created Equipment in the Runterra region and two that were multi-region followers whose flavor text confirms that Jax is the next LoR champion.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy