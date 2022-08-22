Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Related
Fox17
Robinette's unveils 2022 corn maze design
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery has revealed the design for its 2022 corn maze!. The design is of none other than the winery’s own Big Apple. The Big Apple has been a staple of Robinette’s since 1973, the Grand Rapids business tells us.
Fox17
Meijer seeks to add more products by local and diverse businesses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is looking to add products from local and diverse businesses!. The grocery retailer says the newest Supplier Diversity event will center around clothing and general merchandise. Business owners are invited to submit videos describing their goods before the deadline on Sunday, Sept. 18. Videos...
Fox17
Consumers Energy updates Kalamazoo road detour as crews upgrade gas line
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy has updated a Kalamazoo detour while crews continue to upgrade the city’s natural gas system. The energy service provider says Nazareth Road will be shut down between Main Street and Gull Road from Aug. 29 until Sept. 23. We’re told a gas line...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: August 26
1. Tickets going on sale in less than an hour to Billy Joel who's coming to DeVos Performance Hall in late October. This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his 70s and 80s. Tickets may be purchased...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Win free snackers for a year at Olga's in Comstock Park!
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Olga’s Fresh Grille in Comstock Park is celebrating its first anniversary by giving away free snackers for one year!. The restaurant says guests can earn points or sign up for its rewards program with the purchase of a meal on Tuesday, Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Guests will then be entered in a raffle for a chance to win free snackers for a year.
Fox17
Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex
WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
Fox17
Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
Fox17
Polish Festival returns to Calder Plaza on August 26-28
The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting its annual Polish Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend. The festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity to spread polish culture and traditions to all of West Michigan through food, music, and vendors. The festival goes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Governor Whitmer launches Back-to-School Tour in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her Back-To-School Tour at Valley View Elementary in Rockford on Friday. The state of Michigan says the tour will discuss getting kids up to speed and bolstering their mental health as the 2022–23 school year begins. We're also told the...
Fox17
I-196 repaving project in Van Buren County completed
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the repaving project on I-196 in Van Buren County has been completed. The Michigan governor’s office says the project, which spanned two weeks, improves the safety and structural integrity of the road near South Haven. “With the completion of...
Fox17
Gilda's Club West Side Walk
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's FREE cancer and grief programming. The non-competitive and peer-to-peer fundraising walk will begin with an opening...
Fox17
DO NOT SWIM: Strong winds create high waves on Lake Michigan today
WEST MICHIGAN — While today may feel like the perfect beach day with sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, strong winds from the north will quickly turn the lake shore dangerous. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids has issued a HIGH BEACH HAZARD along with a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox17
Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Grand Rapids barbershop
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is hurt after being shot inside a Grand Rapids barbershop Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the incident occurred on Eastern Avenue and Oakdale Street at roughly 11 p.m. Witnesses describe a vehicle driving through the area when someone inside the...
Fox17
Anderson and Girls Orchard offers an exotic petting zoo, apple picking, and more family-fun this fall
Most kids are back in school, the summer days are coming to a close, and the days are getting shorter as September creeps around the corner. There is an upside to all this, Fall is coming!. Autumn brings so many activities the whole family can enjoy, like taking a trip...
Fox17
2 suspects arrested in connection to Kent County purse thefts
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of suspected serial purse snatchers have been taken into custody. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says investigators across multiple law enforcement agencies determined that a series of purse thefts across Kent County this month are linked. The first of the alleged incidents occurred...
Fox17
Muskegon Heights shooting ends with crash, multiple injuries
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that began with a shooting in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening. The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says they responded to reports of shots fired near Lincoln Avenue and Hoyt Street shortly after 5 p.m. We’re told officers located...
Fox17
Spring Lake FD: Sprinkler system douses elementary school fire
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a fire alarm at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake Thursday morning. The Spring Lake Fire Department (SLFD) says units arrived at the school after 6 a.m. to find no signs of fire from the outside. Subsequent investigations revealed a small fire that had been put out by a sprinkler inside one of the classrooms, officials explain.
Fox17
1-year-old dies 2 weeks after nearly drowning in Holland bathtub
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old who nearly drowned in a Holland bathtub two weeks ago has died. The near-drowning incident occurred in a bathtub at Holland Women’s Mission on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the city of Holland. The child was subsequently transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
Fox17
Man accused of paralyzing Kzoo public safety officer arraigned on OWI charge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and paralyzing a public safety officer in Kalamazoo last month has been arraigned. The incident left Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down on Saturday, July 9. The suspect, identified as Deymeon Todd, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was...
Fox17
Ottawa Co. program to receive $20K toward giving juvenile offenders second chance
HOLLAND, Mich. — A $20,000 award from the Community Foundation of the Holland Zeeland area (CF/HZ) will help give first-time juvenile lawbreakers in Ottawa County a chance to make amends. Mediation Services says the award will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 6. “We are grateful for this investment from the...
Comments / 0