ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Robinette's unveils 2022 corn maze design

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery has revealed the design for its 2022 corn maze!. The design is of none other than the winery’s own Big Apple. The Big Apple has been a staple of Robinette’s since 1973, the Grand Rapids business tells us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Meijer seeks to add more products by local and diverse businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is looking to add products from local and diverse businesses!. The grocery retailer says the newest Supplier Diversity event will center around clothing and general merchandise. Business owners are invited to submit videos describing their goods before the deadline on Sunday, Sept. 18. Videos...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 26

1. Tickets going on sale in less than an hour to Billy Joel who's coming to DeVos Performance Hall in late October. This show celebrates the songs and the style of Billy Joel, evoking the energy and passion of live performances in his 70s and 80s. Tickets may be purchased...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Martin, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Cars
Fox17

Win free snackers for a year at Olga's in Comstock Park!

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Olga’s Fresh Grille in Comstock Park is celebrating its first anniversary by giving away free snackers for one year!. The restaurant says guests can earn points or sign up for its rewards program with the purchase of a meal on Tuesday, Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Guests will then be entered in a raffle for a chance to win free snackers for a year.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Fox17

Santa Claus Girls secures permanent home at former DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — The Santa Claus Girls of Kent County (SCG) have secured a permanent home in Walker!. The nonprofit tells us they’ve leased a space at the building formerly known as the DeltaPlex as one of its first tenants after the venue’s closure. “This space will...
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down section of I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed to traffic as a result of a crash. Kalamazoo County dispatchers say the closure affects both eastbound lanes at mile marker 85. Motorists are advised to travel along a different route. This story is developing and will be updated when...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Polish Festival returns to Calder Plaza on August 26-28

The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting its annual Polish Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend. The festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity to spread polish culture and traditions to all of West Michigan through food, music, and vendors. The festival goes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Car Show#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Us131 Motorsports
Fox17

Governor Whitmer launches Back-to-School Tour in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her Back-To-School Tour at Valley View Elementary in Rockford on Friday. The state of Michigan says the tour will discuss getting kids up to speed and bolstering their mental health as the 2022–23 school year begins. We're also told the...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

I-196 repaving project in Van Buren County completed

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the repaving project on I-196 in Van Buren County has been completed. The Michigan governor’s office says the project, which spanned two weeks, improves the safety and structural integrity of the road near South Haven. “With the completion of...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Gilda's Club West Side Walk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids is hosting the annual West Side Walk for Gilda’s on Saturday, Sept. 17, to honor the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's FREE cancer and grief programming. The non-competitive and peer-to-peer fundraising walk will begin with an opening...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Fox17

Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Grand Rapids barbershop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is hurt after being shot inside a Grand Rapids barbershop Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the incident occurred on Eastern Avenue and Oakdale Street at roughly 11 p.m. Witnesses describe a vehicle driving through the area when someone inside the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2 suspects arrested in connection to Kent County purse thefts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of suspected serial purse snatchers have been taken into custody. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says investigators across multiple law enforcement agencies determined that a series of purse thefts across Kent County this month are linked. The first of the alleged incidents occurred...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Muskegon Heights shooting ends with crash, multiple injuries

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that began with a shooting in Muskegon Heights Tuesday evening. The Muskegon Heights Police Department (MHPD) says they responded to reports of shots fired near Lincoln Avenue and Hoyt Street shortly after 5 p.m. We’re told officers located...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Fox17

Spring Lake FD: Sprinkler system douses elementary school fire

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a fire alarm at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake Thursday morning. The Spring Lake Fire Department (SLFD) says units arrived at the school after 6 a.m. to find no signs of fire from the outside. Subsequent investigations revealed a small fire that had been put out by a sprinkler inside one of the classrooms, officials explain.
SPRING LAKE, MI
Fox17

1-year-old dies 2 weeks after nearly drowning in Holland bathtub

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 1-year-old who nearly drowned in a Holland bathtub two weeks ago has died. The near-drowning incident occurred in a bathtub at Holland Women’s Mission on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the city of Holland. The child was subsequently transported to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy