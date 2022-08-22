ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
Traffic nightmare caused by tractor trailer crash on W.Va. Turnpike

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday was a traffic nightmare for thousands of West Virginians and out-of-state travelers as emergency crews closed down portions of Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 in Fayette County. A tractor trailer crash that closed portions of the West Virginia Turnpike also polluted a nearby...
Jurors find 2 men guilty in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. Assistant Attorney Nils Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Monday morning.
Four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases rise about 200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia, while active virus cases rose about 200. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release confirmed the following deaths: an 81-year-old woman from Tyler County, a 76-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 94-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old woman from Wayne County.
Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases decline slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia, while active cases dropped slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed in a news release Wednesday the deaths of a 90-year-old man from Marion County, a 79-year-old man from Taylor County, a 79-year-old man from Cabell County and an 80-year-old woman from Logan County.
Hundreds of students impacted by Kentucky floods get new shoes in time for school

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Students in Floyd County, Kentucky, will be heading back to the classroom Wednesday, two weeks later than scheduled because of flooding. While a number of schools are still damaged, many students are starting the school year, on the right foot. Hundreds of Eastern Kentucky students impacted by recent flooding received a new pair of shoes Tuesday, just in time for the start of school.
Eastern Ky. judge-executives push to address root causes of flooding

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — A nearly $213 million relief package from the Kentucky General Assembly for Eastern Kentucky flood victims could be signed later this week. State lawmakers say it's just a start, but some believe more should be included. While judge-executives from Eastern Kentucky welcome the package, they...
Order placed for next round of COVID booster vaccines in W.Va.; approvals still needed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The director of the West Virginia Interagency task force said an order has been placed for the next round of COVID-19 booster vaccines. During the state’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, task force director James Hoyer announced that the medication has been geared to blunt the main virus along with the BA.4 and the BA.5 variants. The BA-5 variant is the state’s dominant strain, appearing in 82.7% of tested sequences.
