CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The director of the West Virginia Interagency task force said an order has been placed for the next round of COVID-19 booster vaccines. During the state’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday, task force director James Hoyer announced that the medication has been geared to blunt the main virus along with the BA.4 and the BA.5 variants. The BA-5 variant is the state’s dominant strain, appearing in 82.7% of tested sequences.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO