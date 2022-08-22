Read full article on original website
Toronto Fire Services orders two fully electric Vector™ pumpers
BRANDON, SD – Spartan Emergency Response, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., and leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, announces Toronto Fire Services has ordered two all-electric Vector™ fire trucks. When delivered, Toronto Fire Services will be one of the first fire departments in Canada to have fully electric, North American-style fire pumper trucks in their fleet. These fire apparatus were sold by authorized dealer Safetek Emergency Vehicles Ltd.
Report: Personnel and next generation 911 readiness are the most significant challenges facing 911 centers
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Emergency communications centers (ECCs) — also known as public safety answering points (PSAPs) and 911 centers — face a plethora of challenges across numerous critical factors pertaining to their short-term and long-term technological and operational needs. This is according to a new report produced by public-sector consulting and managed services firm Mission Critical Partners (MCP).
Using project management to transform your department
Our projects are out future, so it’s time we prioritize them accordingly — When you think about projects in public safety, what comes to mind?. For many, project management is seen as a technical role within a corporate organization. But a shift in our thinking about how projects relate to our work as fire service professionals can transform how we work together to reach our goals and better serve our communities.
IAFC Fire Chiefs of the Year honored at Fire-Rescue International
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), in partnership with Pierce Manufacturing Inc., today announced the 2022 IAFC Fire Chief of the Year honorees during its annual Fire-Rescue International conference. Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year: Marshall Turbeville of the Northern Sonoma Fire Protection District...
FRI 2022 Quick Take: With America ‘still burning,’ U.S. fire administrator lays out a plan
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Addressing one of the larger gatherings of fire professionals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell outlined the steps the USFA are taking in coordination with other federal agencies to address pressing issues facing the fire service. In her...
When the chips are down: Ambulance chassis availability now at crisis levels
AAA, IAFC, IAFF and NAEMT write to Secretary Pete Buttigieg to restore production levels — Recently, the American Ambulance Association (AAA), International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) wrote a joint letter to United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, sharing their concerns over the availability of ambulance chassis and its impact on the delivery of ambulances to all services nationwide.
Part-Time Fire Inspector
$$22.24 - $23.13 hourly. Responsible for conducting fire inspections, code enforcement, basic review of building plans and specifications, assist in fire investigations, and fire prevention education to the public. While the position functions primarily within the fire prevention office should the employee meet the qualifications detailed in the “On-Call Firefighter” job description they may be given additional duties in the operations division.
Spotlight: The BearCat armored rescue vehicle gives responders confidence in high-threat scenarios
Lenco is strengthening its position in first responder communities by investing advanced engineering resources into improving its vehicles’ capabilities — Company name: Lenco Armored Vehicles. Headquarters: Pittsfield, Mass. Signature Product: BearCat Armored Tactical Vehicle. Website: https://www.lencoarmor.com/. 1. What is your signature product and how does it work?. Our...
Firefighter/Paramedic
$$67,652 - $113,605 annual. The City of Henderson welcomes applications from candidates who wish to be an integral and trusted member of the community that strives to exceed the expectations of our customers while belonging to a team of dedicated professionals, who will remain true to our values, focused on our organizational priorities, and resolute in knowing that people matter.
Deputy Fire Chief of Admin
San Juan County Fire Department - Aztec, New Mexico. Summary: Under limited supervision of the Fire Chief, plan and manage the administrative staff of the fire department including the fire districts; provide management direction and support; ensure compliance with operating procedures and with applicable laws and regulations; administer and coordinate the fire prevention activities for the San Juan County Fire Department, including fire investigation and public education services and activities. This is a professional position responsible for fire code enforcement, investigating fires for origin and cause, maintain fire education programs. On a rotating basis serves as a Duty Officer with the responsibility of responding to major incidents for the purpose of managing, directing, or providing logistical support to incidents as needed.
Off-duty Va. firefighter-EMT praised for bar fire rescues
ARLINGTON, Va. — An off-duty McLean Volunteer Fire Department firefighter and EMT helped to rescue several people from a bar fire on Aug. 12 in Arlington. Since then, he has been praised for his quick response and called a hero, news outlets said. Timo Klotz was at a party...
