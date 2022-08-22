Read full article on original website
A Promising New Drug Combo Could Improve Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment
Spinraza® changed the game for people with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in 2016. It was the first medication for the neurodegenerative condition that is the leading genetic cause of infant mortality to get FDA approval. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adrian Krainer and colleagues conceptualized and developed the medication.
Minerva Seeks FDA Approval For Schizophrenia Candidate
Minerva Neurosciences NERV has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for roluperidone in the treatment of negative symptoms for patients with schizophrenia. The regulatory submission is supported by results from MIN-101C03 and MIN-101C07, two late-stage studies in patients with moderate to severe...
FDA approves first fast-acting oral drug for clinical depression
“Nearly two thirds of patients treated with currently available antidepressants do not adequately respond, and those that do may not achieve clinically meaningful responses for up to six to eight weeks.”. Story at a glance. A newly approved treatment for clinical depression is being hailed as a potential game changer...
Lenacapavir, Gilead’s Long-Acting HIV Treatment, Approved in Europe
The European Commission approved lenacapavir to treat multidrug-resistant HIV infection. The long-acting HIV treatment regimen will be marketed as Sunlenca and available in injection or tablet form. Today, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the European Commission (EC) approved their Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) of lenacapavir to treat HIV infection. Lenacapavir...
Gilead’s Sunlenca receives EC approval to treat HIV
The MAA for lenacapavir is based on data from the Phase II/III CAPELLA clinical trial. Gilead Sciences has obtained the European Commission (EC) marketing authorisation for Sunlenca (lenacapavir) injection and tablets to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. The twice-yearly treatment is indicated to be administered along with other antiretroviral(s)...
Trial: Metformin, ivermectin, fluvoxamine don't prevent severe COVID
A phase 3 randomized, controlled trial published today in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that three drugs repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19—metformin, ivermectin, and fluvoxamine—didn't prevent hypoxemia, an emergency department (ED) visit, hospitalization, or infection-related death, although a secondary analysis finds that metformin may hold some promise.
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
FDA OKs First Oral NMDA Receptor Antagonist for Depression
The FDA approved combination dextromethorphan and bupropion extended-release tablets (Auvelity) for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), Axsome Therapeutics announced on Friday. Dextromethorphan-bupropion is an oral N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, and "represents the first new oral non-monoamine-based mechanism of action approved to treat major depressive disorder in over sixty...
BioMarin Receives European Commission's Conditional Marketing Authorization For Gene Therapy Candidate
The European Commission (EC) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) to BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s BMRN lead asset ROCTAVIAN (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of severe hemophilia A in adult patients. The regulatory decision is supported by significant body of data from the Roctavian clinical development program, the most...
Pfizer, BioNTech Announce Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Data for Young Children
Analysis is based on previously reported data collected in March and April 2022, with the FDA granting emergency use authorization for individuals aged 6 months to 4 years on June 17. Pfizer and BioNTech announced updated efficacy results from a phase 2/3 trial, evaluating a 3 3-µg dose series of...
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
Combining Common Diabetic Nerve Pain Drugs Helped Provide More Relief
Combination treatment for diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain (DPNP) might offer additional relief in those with inadequate pain control, a randomized crossover trial showed. In 130 patients randomized to one of six treatment pathways involving three commonly prescribed medications -- amitriptyline supplemented with pregabalin (Lyrica), pregabalin supplemented with amitriptyline, and duloxetine (Cymbalta) supplemented with pregabalin -- 7-day average pain numerical rating scale (NRS) scores decreased from a mean 6.6 at baseline to 3.3 at week 16 for all three pathways, reported Solomon Tesfaye, MD, of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield, England, and colleagues in The Lancet.
Merck Gets FDA Fast Track Status For Chronic Kidney Disease Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for Merck's MRK lead asset MK-2060 for the reduction in risk of major thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). MK-2060 is being investigated in a Phase 2 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety...
Axsome Shares Shoot Higher As FDA Approves Major Depressive Disorder Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Axsome Therapeutics’ AXSM lead asset AUVELITY (dextromethorphan HBr -bupropion HCl) extended-release tablets for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults. The AUVELITY New Drug Application (NDA) was evaluated by the agency under Priority Review. The lead drug was...
FDA Says Study Needed To Assess Another Round Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Pill As Infection Rebounds
According to the Reuters report, the company must produce the initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by September 30 next year. The National Institutes of Health studied 13,644 COVID-19 patients treated with Paxlovid or Merck & Co Inc's MRK molnupiravir within five days of their COVID-19 infection.
FDA OKs New Drug Application for Momelotinib to Treat Myelofibrosis
The FDA has set a date to decide whether or not to approve momelotinib for myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the new drug application for the novel drug momelotinib to treat myelofibrosis, a rare type of blood cancer. The new...
Novel IL-6 Blocker Matches Humira in Rheumatoid Arthritis
A new type of anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) biologic called olokizumab was as effective as adalimumab (Humira) in rheumatoid arthritis patients who needed a step up from methotrexate monotherapy, results from a phase III trial indicated. Patients assigned to the novel drug for 24 weeks achieved ACR20 responses (20% improvement in symptoms...
Novo Nordisk's Subcutaneous Semaglutide Shows Positive Action In Type 2 Diabetes
In the trial, the mean baseline HbA1c was 8.4%, and the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg. After 32 weeks, people treated with CagriSema achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for people treated with semaglutide and 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone. Novo Nordisk Shares...
BLOG: Cataract diagnosis can be good news for patients with ocular hypertension
Ocular hypertension is a risk factor for glaucoma, but in the absence of any glaucomatous damage it does not necessitate medical intervention. Screening for glaucoma is part of my comprehensive exam. I tell every patient what their IOP is and whether it falls within the normal range of about 11 mm Hg to 21 mm Hg. When IOP is elevated above that range, I take optic disc photos during the exam to monitor the physical appearance and schedule another appointment within a month to perform baseline glaucoma testing.
