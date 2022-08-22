Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of James Harden Singing And Partying: "Wish I Could Hang W James For Just One Night. Dude Knows How To Party."
James Harden is having a great offseason on all fronts right now. He has been working on his body and looks to be in the best shape that he has been in a while as he heads into what he would hope to be a redemption season in 2022-23 with the Philadelphia 76ers.
"It's Really The Key To Staying Happy And Stable": People Over 30 Are Sharing Crucial Life Advice For Those In Their 20s And Teens
"People are temporary. You'll be shocked at how many of them just come and go. It doesn't matter how much you try and work for that connection. Once you have nothing left to give (or they've taken all that they can), they will move on. This applies to both romantic partners and friends."
Comments / 1