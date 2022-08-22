Read full article on original website
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
DCPH Stock Has Outperformed, Should Investors Buy?
While healthcare stocks are down year-to-date, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has shown an impressive increase of more than 40%. However, investors are probably better off avoiding the stock. The shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) have performed well in 2022, as they are up 40.4% while most healthcare stocks are down. Nevertheless, I...
Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) Q2-Earnings Report Disappoints Investors; Here’s Why
Salesforce’s Fiscal Q2-2023 results were solid, as both EPS and revenue beat expectations. However, the company’s outlook for the remainder of the year didn’t sit well with investors, causing the stock to tumble. After market close today, Salesforce (CRM) released its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. Both revenue...
JD.com Reports Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why the Stock Rallied
JD.com reported solid earnings results in the second quarter despite the slowdown in the Chinese economy. JD.com (JD) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.61, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.41 per JD share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates nine times.
Meta Stock Nears Lows despite Promising Catalysts; Should Investors Buy?
Meta Platforms stock has been under considerable pressure amid recent analyst downgrades. While the road ahead is uncertain, I believe far too many are ignoring or discounting looming catalysts that could turn the tides sooner rather than later. Shares of social-media powerhouse and metaverse frontrunner Meta Platforms (META) have been...
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. In addition, New Home Sales and Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected. As a result, stocks finished today’s session in the red.
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?
Revenues of DLocal jumped 72% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. However, increasing costs seem to have shaken investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of Uruguay-based financial technology firm DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO) have been slipping since the release of its second-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. The decline in the stock price could have been triggered by the fall in the company’s gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, despite its upbeat quarterly results.
XPeng’s Q2-Earnings Results Send Shares Lower; Here’s Why
XPeng recently announced Q2 results that clearly didn’t satisfy investors, as the stock is down on the day. This can be attributed to the company’s earnings miss and its outlook for the next quarter, which isn’t exciting. Despite this, analysts and top TipRanks investors are optimistic about the stock – for now.
Two technology stocks from the UK that are safe bets for the long-term
These two British companies, Kainos Group and Softcat, offer strong potential for growth – here’s why. The UK technology industry has grown over the last few years, especially in fashionable technologies including fintech, AI and cybersecurity. Kainos Group (GB:KNOS) and Softcat (GB:SCT) are two such stocks that have...
Goldman Sachs Taps 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for an Unsettled Market
So far this year, we’ve seen a serious bear-market decline – and a strong rally that has carried markets back up out of the bear. The next several weeks are very important for what happens over the rest of 2022. We’ll find out if the July slow-down in inflation was a true piece of good news, or just a blip, and we’ll find out just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be at hiking interest rates.
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
Marvell’s big gain on Thursday was soured somewhat by a dip in after-hours trading. The biggest reason: a lackluster earnings report that offered the narrowest of wins. It should be good times for Marvell (MRVL). With a semiconductor shortage still hitting parts of the industry, making semiconductors should be like printing money. However, the news didn’t prove as good as conditions suggested it might have. Marvell released its second-quarter earnings results earlier today, and the company went down in Thursday’s after-hours trading. Marvell posted $0.57 per share in earnings, which proved the narrowest of wins against estimates calling for $0.56 per MRVL share.
Two Promising ESG Investment Stocks to Drive Your Portfolio in 2022
As socially responsible or ESG investing gains prominence, we explain what it is and present two promising names in this space that could drive your portfolio. In recent times, different quarters of the market have been leaning toward socially responsible investing, or sustainable investing, aka environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. This approach seeks to invest in companies’ stocks that are having a positive impact, like Xylem stock (XYL) (GB:0M29) and NextEra Energy stock (NEE) (GB:0K80). ESG investing considers companies focusing on sustainable development, clean energy, social justice, or working towards mitigating climate change.
What’s behind Autodesk Stock’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Big After-Hours Jump
Autodesk’s earnings report prompted a big jump in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Its immediate future, though, is somewhat less certain. It would be easy to brush design software leader Autodesk (ADSK) aside as a comparative unknown, but whether you’re familiar with the company or not, it still posted a winner with its latest earnings report. The news was an all-around win sufficient enough to send the company’s shares up in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
While GETY, FTCH, ASO, and GDS shares rose the most on Wednesday, JWN was the biggest loser. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is visual media firm...
Aveva Group’s stock soars on news of possible Schneider takeover
The shares of Aveva Group were the highest gainers on FTSE 100 Index on Wednesday, following the announcement of the takeover by its partner Schneider. The shares of the UK-based IT technology company Aveva Group (GB:AVV) skyrocketed and were trading up by almost 28% in the wake of news that the company’s French partner, Schneider Electric (GB:0NWV) is interested in buying the remaining share capital in Aveva.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA): Elon Musk Confirms Price Hike of FSD
Elon Musk has confirmed plans to increase the price of Tesla’s advanced self-driving system, the Full Self-Driving system (FSD). The self-driving system remains under regulatory scrutiny. Tesla’s (TSLA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) confirmed plans to raise the price of the Full Self Driving System (FSD). CNBC reports that the...
Will Aurora Cannabis’ (NASDAQ:ACB) Bevo Acquisition Improve Its Profitability?
Aurora Cannabis shares are trending upwards today after the company acquired a majority stake in Bevo Agtech. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has upped its ACB holdings recently. Shares of cannabis retailer Aurora Cannabis (ACB) (TSE: ACB) are trending upwards today after it acquired a majority stake in...
Investors Should be Cautious about the Ethereum Merge Upgrade
With the Ethereum blockchain network poised to deliver a groundbreaking upgrade to enhance energy efficiency, investors are buzzing about ETH. However, an inherent risk exists in betting too heavily on the obvious. As the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge approaches, investors are hoping that it will act as a bullish catalyst. Essentially,...
