Marvell’s big gain on Thursday was soured somewhat by a dip in after-hours trading. The biggest reason: a lackluster earnings report that offered the narrowest of wins. It should be good times for Marvell (MRVL). With a semiconductor shortage still hitting parts of the industry, making semiconductors should be like printing money. However, the news didn’t prove as good as conditions suggested it might have. Marvell released its second-quarter earnings results earlier today, and the company went down in Thursday’s after-hours trading. Marvell posted $0.57 per share in earnings, which proved the narrowest of wins against estimates calling for $0.56 per MRVL share.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO