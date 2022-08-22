Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Recreates Shania Twain’s ‘Man, I Feel Like a Woman’ Video at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini attended the 2022 ACM Honors on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and not only did she hit the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's white 1999 Grammy gown, but she performed a tribute to Twain, who won the ACM Poet's Award at the ceremony. Ballerini took the...
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
Zac Brown Band to Play Special Nashville ALS Benefit Show
Zac Brown Band are set to headline an ALS benefit show at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event hits close to home for the band, as guitarist John Driskell Hopkins announced he had been diagnosed with the disease in May. "Playing in Nashville, our...
Kelsea Ballerini Borrows Shania Twain’s Iconic Grammy Dress for 2022 ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini's closet didn't have the perfect look for the 2022 ACM Honors in Nashville on Wednesday (Aug. 24), so she browsed the Grammy Museum. The "Heartfirst" singer walked the red carpet wearing Shania Twain's iconic white gown from the 1999 Grammys — with the legend's blessing, of course.
Wendy Moten Is Ready for Her Moment, After Decades as a Backup Singer: ‘I Feel Like an Artist Again’
Rarely does a backing vocalist step out from underneath the shadow of their superstar counterpart, but that's exactly what happened at Vince Gill's Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville earlier this month, when his backup-singer-turned-special-guest Wendy Moten took the spotlight for a mini-set in the middle of the show. Moten's revamped...
2022 ACM Honors: Best Red Carpet Looks + More! [Pictures]
Soft expressions dominated the 2022 ACM Honors red carpet on Wednesday (Aug. 24) in Nashville, but that's not to say there aren't pictures of artists making bold fashion decisions. Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton were just a few who brought unique style to the show. The 2022 ACM...
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Check in From Their Rodeo Date [Picture]
Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin may have ended their summer glamping trip, but they're still making sure to carve out quality time together. Most recently, the pair checked in with a selfie during their rodeo date at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. "How y'all doing?" Lambert writes in the caption...
Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]
A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Visit Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital [Pictures]
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are two of the biggest names in entertainment in their respective fields, winning Grammys and Academy Awards, respectively. However, they are just as well known for their generosity and compassion. On Wednesday (Aug. 17), the couple spent time with patients at the Monroe Carell Jr....
